Uncharted, Tom Holland presented the film in Rome: “I prepared myself by replaying the whole saga”

Tom HollandRuben Fleischer and Charles Roven are carrying Uncharted around the world: among the European stages there was also Rome. Actor, director and producer told us about the film, in cinemas from February 17, with the Colosseum literally behind it. This Uncharted, the first of what could be a long and fruitful film saga, is the prequel to the video game saga created by Naughty Dog. In fact, Tom Holland plays a Nathan Drake, a future adventurer and treasure hunter, very young, still a beginner. It is in this film that we discover how he met Victor “Sully” Sullivan, a role entrusted to Mark Wahlberg, who should have been Nathan ten years ago. Tom Holland as Nathan Drake The path that led to this film was in fact long and full of obstacles: almost an adventure in itself. Producer Charles Roven recalled this: “It took a long time to figure out how to make this adaptation. The commitment was above all from my partner, Alex Gartner, who told me about the project in 2009. Tom’s enthusiasm was also fundamental: in 2019 we thought together to tell how Nate and Sully met. Once we understood that the heart of the film was their relationship, as well as the action scenes of course, we were able to get serious. Unfortunately, just when we were finally all ready after such a long journey, Covid arrived. But they all held out for months. And now here we are.“

Uncharted: from the video game to the big screen The protagonists of Uncharted The various Uncharted chapters have sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. To say that the game has a very large and loyal fanbase is therefore an understatement. For the director Ruben Fleischer it was therefore a great responsibility: “Whenever you adapt much-loved material, whether it’s a comic or a video game, it’s important to respect what everyone loves about the original. And at the same time, with the transition to the big screen, we wanted to make it ours. For me the most important thing about the game is that yes very cinematic, there are some incredible action scenes, but above all it is based on the relationship between this strange couple formed by Nate and Sully. They are also excellent elements for a film. Then we were lucky enough to have the likes of Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg to bring these characters to life – they made my job a lot easier.“ For this director and producers have thought of inserting several easter eggs in the movie: “We wanted it to be like a treasure hunt for video game fans, as if they were going on another adventure alongside the movie“Fleischer said, continuing:”We worked with Naughty Dog to figure out which ones to put in: one of the first is when, at the beginning, the bar shows the neon sign “kitty got wet”, which is a very famous joke in the games. One of my favorites is when Nate is in the well and says “well, well, well”. We have put a lot of them. There is also a cameo that those who love games will surely recognize and appreciate.“

Tom Holland: to become Nathan Drake Nathan and Sully in the Uncharted movie In 2019 it was Tom Holland, on the wave of Spider-Man’s success, who believed in the project and convinced Sony to take it back in hand. Transform into Nathan Drake required a lot of body and detail work, as the actor confirmed: “I pay close attention to the small details of the character: one of the most important aspects of building Nathan Drake was discovering his physicality. My version of Peter Parker is loved for his childish charm, while for Nathan I wanted to play someone more confident in movement. So for this film I walked differently, tightened objects differently. Having begun to prepare the character from these little things, when I then had to jump out of planes or almost drown in a well all of this poured into the action scenes. Amy Pascal was bothered by this: I shot Spider-Man after Uncharted and she told me I had too much of a man attitude! Instead, I was supposed to play a boy. It took me two weeks to change posture.” A “much older” Tom Holland in Uncharted Video games were a fundamental starting point for Holland: “Before shooting I replayed all the video games: there was no better way to prepare than to lock myself in the house and play all the games. Nolan North he did an incredible job: it was very important for me to have him on set. It is as if he had given us his blessing. We also interacted with Neil Druckmann: He is a legend in the world of video games and his support has been fundamental. He emailed me after seeing the movie where he told me how much he liked it. Having its quality certificate was an important achievement.“ Between puzzles and ancient relics, at the center of the film is the relationship between Nate and Sullya crucial point for Tom Holland: “An important element of the film is the idea that this young orphan wants to look for his brother rather than for treasure. Eventually he finds a family in Sully: they have a wonderful relationship as an older brother and younger brother. As an actor, family-friendly adventure films have always been my favorite genre – Indiana Jones, Mission Impossible, James Bond I grew up with these films, so having the chance to do my own version of these stories was incredibly exciting. . I have a wonderful relationship with Sony: making a film like this is a dream that has come true. I’ve been waiting for a movie like this for a long time.“

Mark Wahlberg is Sully Wahlberg and Holland in Uncharted There chemistry between Mark Wahlberg and Tom Holland was a fundamental element, which fortunately was not lacking, as the actor confirmed: “Much of the interaction between me and Mark Wahlberg is the result of our relationship on set: we experimented, improvised. Like when we talk about Tinder. So we explored the characters with acting, but always remembering that Nate and Sully are loved all over the world: the videogame saga has sold 40 million copies! So it has a huge fanbase. We tried to create something new starting from already consolidated characters. So video game fans will get a fresh representation of who Nathan Drake is. We worked a lot on the puzzles. But the thing that players don’t realize is that inventing puzzles is a nightmare! We all worked on it together.“