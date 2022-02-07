Uncharted: Tom Holland’s unexpected challenge to be Nathan Drake

Speaking with THR in a recent interview on Uncharted And No Way Home, Tom Holland talked about the challenges that came with the first. A new project can always take an actor into uncharted territory, and that’s exactly what it is Uncharted did for Holland when it came to Drake’s personality. Referring specifically to what was new to him, Holland said:

“One of the hardest things about this character was playing ‘the good guy’. Historically, I’ve always played the outsider who doesn’t have a lot of friends in particular and isn’t a nice guy. So Nathan Drake is the exact opposite, and it was something that took me a while to get used to and feel comfortable doing. “

Unchartedthe long-awaited film adaptation directed by Ruben Fleischer with Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle And Antonio Banderas. From February 17 only in cinemas, produced by Sony Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia.

The plot

Shrewd thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What begins as a theft becomes a breathtaking race around the world to reach the treasure before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), of which he believes he is the legitimate heir. If Nate and Sully can crack the clues and solve one of history’s oldest mysteries, they’ll find a $ 5 billion treasure and maybe even Nate’s long-missing brother… only if they learn to work together.