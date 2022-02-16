Uncharted: trailer, cast and review of the film with Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg

After years of waiting, on February 17th Uncharted, the film adaptation of one of the most popular titles in the world of Play Station, will be released in Italian cinemas.

We have previewed it and we must say that it has not completely disappointed us.

The videogame projects before Uncharted

Let’s face it, our prejudices weren’t entirely unfounded: video game-inspired movies have not exactly flattering precedents.

We all remember those disasters like Assassin’s Creed (not even Fassbender’s charm had managed to save the film), Warcraft: The Beginning (although Warcraft: the end would have been more appropriate) e Monster Hunter.

Fortunately, there were not only disappointments: Tomb Rider (Angelina Jolie’s version not Alicia Vikander’s, OBVIOUSLY) e Detective Pikachu they partly lifted the curse, but it’s clear to see why we couldn’t have a completely positive start with Uncharted.

Uncharted: the plot

Returning to Uncharted: in the film we meet Drake (played by new Hollywood star Tom Holland) for the first time as a boy, as he sneaks with his older brother Sam into a museum to steal Magellan’s world map.

But something goes wrong and the two are caught red-handed. That’s when Sam escapes from their orphanage, leaving Nathan alone. A few years pass and Drake has become a bartender with a knack for petty theft – Holland’s interpretation is characterized by his usual likeable sincerity, which makes him fun to watch but not exactly compelling as a calculating pickpocket.

The same cannot be said for Mark Wahlbergwhich strangely convinces in the young version, at least compared to the video game, of Sully that one evening shows up at the bar to recruit Drake for a robbery involving (unexpected twist): Magellan’s map, unspeakable lost riches and (double twist!) Drake’s missing brother.

And so the two are traveling the world to solve puzzles and discover ancient clues, chased by Antonio Banderas as a Spanish millionaire and his ferocious mercenaries.

The antagonists who don’t convince in Uncharted

All the while, the film revels in every possible cliché of adventure films: chases, puzzles to solve at jaw-dropping locations. However, the film is unable to garner the right sense of momentum for what should seem like an exciting race against time.

While the stakes are raised relatively quickly, one never feels particularly anxious about Drake’s whereabouts, perhaps because none of the villains ever seem so threatening from the start. Antonio Banderas is as menacing as his animated counterpart in Shrek, while the most menacing thing about Tati Gabrielle’s Braddock is his bleached blonde hair.

In defense of the film, this has always been a problem even in games: Lazarevic from Uncharted 2 he is best remembered for being killed by trees, which is saying something.

Uncharted: the young cast

The winning move of the film is to create a sort of origin story for the Nathan Drake we met in the 2007 video game, showing how he met many of his friends and how he first entered the world of treasure hunting. The Drake of games is experienced, rough and ready and is in his early 30s.

Holland’s Drake, meanwhile, appears to be about a decade younger and is just starting his business as a thief. Sully, meanwhile, portrayed in the games as an older Magnum PI type and cigar chewer, is quite unrecognizable, portrayed by Wahlberg as a worldly and untrustworthy thief which takes Drake under its wing.

It’s easy to see why this approach was taken: there is less chance of a direct confrontation with the games, the film cannot be blamed for ruining them, and it allows for Holland to be cast as the lead.

There is a sense that the entire film has been adapted to include his particular skill set, right down to the imaginative stunts Nate employs in the fight scenes.

Uncharted: Drake as Indiana Jones and Jack Sparrow

Despite the obvious shortcomings, as already mentioned, this is not a disaster like the video game adaptations of the past. Like a glitzy roller coaster ride around the world, Uncharted features truly spectacular sets and special effects no less.

Interestingly, the film is based on a hodgepodge of video game adventure scenes, including the breathless cargo plane scene from Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception, which closes the film’s opening and middle acts. Then there is a completely new action sequence involving pirate ships in flight: we won’t tell you more, but be aware that it is shot in a chaotic and really exciting way.

If we have to put all the dots on the “i”, even if the starting point are the video games, it is really clear what the other points of inspiration are: Indiana Jones, Ocean’s Eleven and Pirates of the Caribbean are practically everywhere in the film. So if you enjoy this type of action, you are more than served. Uncharted may steal from assorted top movies, but it’s a victimless crime.

But this is also its strong point: Uncharted does not want to be a revolutionary project, the version of Holland’s Drake who spends most of his time getting his ass kicked, acrobatically falling here and there in a thousand misadventures. he just wants to give viewers some healthy entertainment without too many pretensions.

Uncharted is harmless fun: Holland may be an unconvincing kleptomaniac, but he is adept at stealing scenes and fans’ hearts.