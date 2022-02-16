Uncharted: video game was better

As befits a story of Uncharted in the center there is the attempt to find the place where an ancient treasure is hidden and then recover it, Magellan’s gold specifically, so there is no shortage of trips, locations, catacombs, secret passages, great mechanisms to unlockand (something that is born with Indiana Jones but he is canonized and exasperated in the 90s by tomb Raider). All very much in line with the origins, and there’s even a cameo from Nathan Drake’s original voice actor. But he is just as undoubted as in the face of commitment Uncharted miss the mark, never manage to pulsate with the adventurous vitality that instead animates even the most immature chapters of the series. Wants entertain lightly (again the model is Marvel) if not just to make people laugh but does not always dose well rhythm and narration, action and surprise to do it correctly and also his villain, Antonio Banderasis written and interpreted to have no particular stature.

Above all, the real failure of what still remains a movie correct, it is of having missed the adventurous and exotic charm of distant places and mysterious mythologies. Never during the film does one breathe that stimulating air of the discovery of something that has been buried for centuries or of the potentially deadly risk in exploring never-traveled territories. Indeed, at times what was hidden seems to be in plain sight. They seem like details and instead it is what makes a film different from the others and what gives personality to the video game series from which this is based. So everything collapses a bit, even the idea to make Victor and Nathan a pair of buddies based on conflict, insult and trying to screw each other which, however, hides a lot of affection. Even the idea of ​​doing of Chloe Frazer a female model no longer sexist as in the former Uncharted but more in line with the times, she has the flaw of many uplifting female models of recent cinema: she always knows everything, she is the best of all, she is never wrong and has the right answer in her mouth every time. In short, not knowing how to create interesting female characters, the film simply creates a know-it-all.