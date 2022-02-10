Under 19, Italy-Turkey 1-0: debut for three azzurrini

The Naples by Luciano Spalletti is not the only Napoli that is doing very well this season: even the training Spring he is having an amazing year. The team coached by Nicolò Frustalupi is al tenth place with 25 points conquered in 16 days (with one more race to catch up) just two lengths from playoff area. Very important results for a newly promoted. The excellent performances of the young Azzurri were also taken into consideration by Carmine Nunziata, coach of theItaly Under 19.

Giuseppe D’Agostino

In fact, the three blue Antonio Vergara, Giuseppe Ambrosino and Giuseppe D’Agostino have been called up for the friendly against Turkey. The match was staged this morning at the Erasmo Iacovone Stadium in Taranto and saw Italy impose itself with the result of 1-0.

Of the three Napoli players, it was Giuseppe Ambrosino (top scorer in the Primavera championship with 9 goals) starting from the first minute: the Procida striker, in the 43rd minute, got himself a penalty later transformed by Miretti.

Antonio Vergara

Coach Nunziata wanted to give everyone a chance: during the interval, he replaced all the players on the pitch. In the recovery, Vergara and D’Agostino they played one good race also having the opportunity to score a goal. Overall, he was a positive test for the Nunziata national team and for the three boys of the Napoli youth sector.