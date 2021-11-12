Under 21 European Qualifiers: Lucca and Cancellieri stretch Ireland, Italy does not give up | News

Nicolato’s team wins 2-0 in Dublin and remains second to -1 from Sweden with one game less

Mission accomplished for the‘Italy, which in the match of qualification for the Under 21 European Championships beats 2-0Ireland and remains fully in the running to win the pass for Georgia and Romania 2023. In Dublin, the goals decide in the 30th minute Lucca and at 90 ‘of Chancellors, entered a few minutes. With this success, Nicolato’s team remains second in group F with 13 points, one less than Sweden who, however, has one more match.

Without giving up the usual dose of suffering, l‘Italy however, a fundamental victory in the run-up to European Under 21 of 2023 in Georgia and Romania. The formation of Nicolato wins 2-0 in Dublin againstIreland and remains fully in contention for qualification. The Azzurrini take the lead at the half hour: O’Brien intervenes very badly on the cross of Rovella and leave the ball a Lucca, who from the spot bags without problems by signing the 1-0 in favor of the guests.

In the second half, Italy seems to repeat the same mistake as in the match with Sweden: not to close the game. And, at 82 ‘, you need a big one Carnesecchi to keep the advantage. The goalkeeper of the Azzurrini saves the 1-0 by rejecting from close range on the conclusion of Tierney on free kick developments. Two minutes later, Maher he is no exception and makes an amazing intervention on Colombo’s left-footed shot. The challenge ends definitively in the 90th minute: four minutes after his entry into the field, Chancellors receives a great filter from Lucca and face to face with Maher is not wrong. It ends 2-0: three key points arrive for Nicolato’s Italy, who remains at -1 from Sweden (who wins 4-0 against Bosnia-Herzegovina) but has one more match.