Under 21, Ireland-Italy 0-2: Lucca and Cancellieri in goal

The Italy Under 21 march starts again. After the half misstep with Sweden, the azzurrini di Nicolato move to Ireland: Lucca returns to the goal, after a month of abstinence, and then the assist is needed for the doubling of Cancellieri in the final . To qualify for the 2023 European Championship, the two-man race continues with Sweden, who beat Bosnia 4-0 and are one point ahead, but have played one more match. The wind, feared by Nicolato, surprises the Azzurri at the start as much as the aggressiveness of Ireland. It is the main weapon of the hosts, perhaps the only one, which takes the ball away from Italy at the beginning. But only at the beginning. The Azzurri struggle a bit to organize the midfield, a bit too horizontal, but when they do, they take possession of the game and ring already at 13 ‘, when a cross from Bellanova meets Vignato at the far post: turned to the side. Italy defends 4-4-2, keeping Colombo close to Lucca and widening Rovella, and for this reason the coverage of the central spaces is not always perfect, there are some burrs in the support but Ireland does not take advantage of it. Vignato, with the rookie Cambiaso, often combines on the left and creates problems, as in the 28th minute when Colombo arrives badly on his serve. It would take a little more nastiness. Or a gift. Here it is: 30 ‘, cross from Rovella, O’Brien combines a disaster in the center of the area – the wind is there for them too – leaving Lucca there for no begging, split and Italy ahead. The Pisa giant hadn’t scored in 5 games overall, right from his first goal in blue a month ago against Sweden. Ireland struggled to organize a reaction, Italy – who lost Lovato due to injury in the 33rd minute, inside Pirola – nearly doubled in the 39th minute: high recovery by Colombo, Rovella saw Vignato on the limit, dribbling and angled right. Too angled. Blue opportunity also at the beginning of the second half, with a nice left footed by Cambiaso that ends up just high. The second half, however, is bland, Italy dribbles and does not sink. And here emerges the still unsolved flaw of this team, too tender when instead the opponent should be definitively stretched. Especially in the middle of the second half, when Rovella’s insertions disrupt the Irish defense. The Genoa player engages Maher on 27 ‘, on 29’ it is Vignato who kicks from outside, wide. At 33 ‘again Italy, still Rovella who collects a rebound shot from Lucca but crosses too much. In the meantime, Ireland has inserted a couple of arrows, the “stunt performer” Kayode – he goes down a couple of times, no foul – and the more insidious Ebosele. Then also Tierney and Devoy. Nothing to report, but when you don’t close the games you risk a mockery. It had already happened with Sweden, it is also about to happen in Dublin: on the development of a free kick, Tierney finds himself alone in front of the goal and needs a super Carnesecchi to stop him. It is 37 ‘and it would be devastating for Italy, which again has the opportunity to close it, with a quick restart from Vignato to Rovella to Colombo, on whose left Maher stretches great. Nicolato doesn’t make changes until the 41st minute, when Cancellieri takes over from Colombo. And it is precisely the Veronese who closes it: Lucca throws him splendidly in the open field, Cancellieri no longer lets himself be caught by Devoy and with the left winger he sets the 2-0. Lucca and Cancellieri, two goals each in blue. Go on like this.