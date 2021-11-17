Under 21, Italy-Romania 4-2. Canestrelli makes a hat-trick

The news

As expected, it is a new Italy that faces Romania, already qualified for the European 2023 as host country with Georgia. Compared to the qualifying match won in Dublin, there are ten new features – only confirmed Samuele Ricci, who directs operations in midfield -, with seven players at the first starting point, three of which are absolute rookies. That is, almost the entire defensive line (Canestrelli, Scalvini and the “Dutch” Quagliata), completed by Ferrarini on the right. However, the system remains intact, 4-3-3 with Cancellieri pure wing on the right, Piccoli center forward, Mulattieri who starts on the left but often supports Piccoli to open the corridor to the Quagliata descents. In fact, the left-handed wing is the most beaten one, for an Italy that for almost half an hour does not show the ball to Romania. As unfortunately happens lately to the blue shirts, the domination does not translate into goals: chances for Ranocchia (insertion of the head in the 19 ‘, wide), Piccoli (overturned at 23’, central) and above all Ricci (powerful right raised in the corner by Popa at 26 ‘). Then, suddenly we are under, without Romania shooting on goal: Corbu runs to the right and crosses low, Canestrelli deflects into Turati’s blue goal. Another opportunity for growth for the Under 21 team, never below in the score so far. Italy reacts – with Mulattieri, Canestrelli from afar and Piccoli – but the disadvantage even becomes two goals in the 41st minute: Ticu’s corner and Racovitan’s header in the center of the area. Italy is not there and you can see in the immediate goal by Mulattieri, the first in blue: the Crotone striker takes the ball away to Tirlea on the bottom line, aims the goal and kicks, also finding Dican’s deviation.