under a spring sun the braidese Lorenzo Perlo wins the 4th edition of the ‘Sanremo Marathon’ (Photos and Video) – Sanremonews.it

Lorenzo Perlo, from Bra in the province of Cuneo, is the winner of the ‘Sanremo Marathon’, the foot race organized in the city of flowers with about 700 participants, arrived from Liguria, France and the regions of Northern Italy.

As always they have been proposed three races, the more classic on 42.195 km, the ‘half’ on 21.097 km, the 10 km and the ‘Family run’, a family run on 3 km. The first two were official FIDAL races, while the others are considered ‘non-competitive’.

A extraordinary race, race on the splendid cycle path, which saw many athletes delighted by the view and happy for a day that could be considered almost springtime, for the beautiful sun that shone on Sanremo.

Returning to the sporting fact, the Braidese Perlo he won with a time of 2h32’04, beating the Genoese Stefano Vellata, who reached the finish line 33 seconds later. Third place for Stefano Emma, ​​more late. Between women victory for Stefania Simonelli, in 3h09’43, in front of Maura Berretta and Cristina Costa.

There ‘Half marathon’ it was won by the Lombard Davide Dinosio, in front of Luca Olivero from Sanremo and Giacomo Strafforello from Imperia. Among the women victory of the Imperia Serena Guidi, in front of Celeste Albertino and Claudia Martino.

Another Piedmontese victory in the ’10 Km ‘ with Nicholas Bouchard from Saluzzo, in front of Alessandro Castagnino from Sanremo and Riccardo Dusci. Between women Giorgia Morano from Turin wins, in front of Serena Del Piano and Bianca Paola Riba.

In ‘Family Run’ the ranking saw Andrea Garibbo in first place, Riccardo Allioli in second and Filippo Bigal in third.

Two particular ‘curtains’ today at the finish: a competitor with disabilities who ‘ran’ thanks to a particular wheelchair, brought by some of his friends and another who, at the end of the race, asked his girlfriend to marry him, complete with a ring. The awards ceremony was attended by: the Councilors of Sanremo Giuseppe Faraldi and Massimo Rossano (who also participated in the 10 km), the Regional Councilor Gianni Berrino, the President of the Casino Adriano Battistotti and the Councilor of Ospedaletti Giacomo De Vai.