Under an atmosphere of mourning – Hipólito and Leonel, closer after two decades

Leaving aside their political antagonism, former presidents Leonel Fernández and Hipólito Mejía met yesterday after the funeral of former first lady Rosa Gómez de Mejía.

It is the first time, after more than two decades, that both political leaders meet publicly and share in a relaxed atmosphere of friendship and solidarity.

Former President Leonel Fernández visited Mejía at his residence in the La Julia sector in the National District, to show him his respect and condolences for the death of his wife.

Fernández arrived at 6:00 in the afternoon accompanied by a delegation made up of senators from San Cristóbal and Elías Piña, Franklin Rodríguez and Dionis Sánchez, as well as Nicolás Calderón, Radhamés Jiménez and Omar Liriano, among others.

“We have come to express our condolences to former President Hipólito Mejía, for the death of his wife; a distinguished, appreciated lady, adored by all the Dominican people and who received their tribute of support and love, ”said Fernández when speaking to journalists at the exit of Hipólito’s house, who accompanied him until his departure. Both told anecdotes about Doña Rosa.

“We want you to know that from the People’s Force and in a personal capacity, you expressed respect and admiration,” said Fernández.

Former client Hipólito Mejía, who despite being in mourning, never leaves his jocular style, thanked the visit and told him that he had already seen his tweet, in which he expressed his condolences, and that made him very happy that his children and grandchildren They will show it to you.

He told him that when the senator from San Cristóbal, Franklin Rodríguez, called him in the morning to inform him about Leonel Fernández’s intentions to pay him a visit, he received him delighted with life.

“I am one of those who believes that we must practice and learn that democracy needs dialogue and respect. At times like these, I thank you with all my heart,” said Mejía.

He stated that Doña Rosa never liked politics, but she supported it. She said that she was always careful to be in the political environment, but she always respected her people.

“That without a doubt in a country where people argue and fight every day, she did not lend herself to that. Of my children, only Carolina and one of my grandchildren participate in politics,” she commented.

Regarding the family, he stated that Doña Rosa would hold a meeting with her children and grandchildren every Saturday, for which she does not know how she is going to overcome it.

“That is why I thank my party colleagues and others for their visit, that although I criticized, I also love them. They are the assholes for me to attack them, “he said. He said he was grateful for the solidarity they have shown him, especially to the media.

ANECDOTES

Fernández said that on numerous occasions he came to greet Doña Rosa and described her as a very humble, respectful woman, who attracted attention for her qualities. He said that he had a lot of love and respect for her.

While Hipólito Mejía said that when he assumed the Presidency, the first cancellation he had to make was that of the mother of Omar Fernández (Leonel’s first wife) and said that she was his cousin and did not disassociate her.