Under Armor Prepares a Team to Run in the Lima Half Marathon

, will be organized This Sunday, August 27th. it’s himThe oldest 21K race in the world and the oldest foot race in South America.

under shield will be 8 runners on your team to compete in the Lima Half Marathon, main corridor of Team under shield Oliver Landio, Jean Paul Day tresgnese And lally FooKongwhich is prepared with Advice Branded and equipped with special clothing for runners, One of the brand’s objectives is to publicize the benefits and features of the products it offers in the running category and the way these help athletes improve their level every day, regardless of the level of competition.

It runs since 1909 half marathon and this is their 114 version, lPeru and the World’s Running Community participate in getting to know Lima with tours of, various traditional, historical and modern points of Capital.

under shield is an American brand established in 1996 by Kevin planksformer University of Maryland football player, under shield It is the core of high-performance clothing and is designed to keep athletes cool, dry and light during an entire game, training session or work session.

The brand sponsors the world’s leading athletes, such as Tom Brady (the best American football player), Stephen Curry (NBA star), Sharon Lokedi (the winner marathon of New York) and artists such as Dwayne Johnson “The Rock”.

Currently, it is preparing to enter the football category locally in the year 2024, where it is already in the worldwide Figures like Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) and Trent Alexander Arnold (Liverpool).

