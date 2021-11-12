under investigation he risks leaving last. It was faster than Verstappen- Corriere.it

Not worth the pole but a good blow to morale, as long as he is not disqualified. Lewis Hamilton is faster than Max Verstappen in qualifying in Brazil which decide the starting order of the Sprint Qualifying, the 100 km mini-race on Saturday (at 20.30 SkySportF1) that will assign the pole. But the British driver under investigation for an alleged irregularity of the DRS, the mobile wing: the question that emerged during the FIA ​​checks at the end of qualifying. If the car does not comply with the regulations, Hamilton may be forced to start last.

We have already seen the Sprint Race at Silverstone and Monza, next year we will find it in at least six GPs with adjustments to the format. dominant state by taking advantage of the brand new engine cavalry. In the second row Bottas and Perez. The Ferrari does not shine and behind Gasly’s AlphaTauri. Sainz sixth and Leclerc seventh, behind the Mclaren of Norris and Ricciardo. In Maranello they expected to suffer at Interlagos, the start was not the best but there is plenty of time to recover.