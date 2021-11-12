under investigation he risks leaving last. It was faster than Verstappen- Corriere.it
Not worth the pole but a good blow to morale, as long as he is not disqualified. Lewis Hamilton is faster than Max Verstappen in qualifying in Brazil which decide the starting order of the Sprint Qualifying, the 100 km mini-race on Saturday (at 20.30 SkySportF1) that will assign the pole. But the British driver under investigation for an alleged irregularity of the DRS, the mobile wing: the question that emerged during the FIA checks at the end of qualifying. If the car does not comply with the regulations, Hamilton may be forced to start last.
We have already seen the Sprint Race at Silverstone and Monza, next year we will find it in at least six GPs with adjustments to the format. dominant state by taking advantage of the brand new engine cavalry. In the second row Bottas and Perez. The Ferrari does not shine and behind Gasly’s AlphaTauri. Sainz sixth and Leclerc seventh, behind the Mclaren of Norris and Ricciardo. In Maranello they expected to suffer at Interlagos, the start was not the best but there is plenty of time to recover.
Tsunoda-Gasly, merciless confrontation
The difference in performance between Tsunoda and Gasly is astonishing: the French firmly in the top 10 with the AlphaTauri (fifth this time), while the Japanese companion takes deadly pay. Also in Brazil cue, 13th time in front of the two Alphas (Raikkonen first and Giovinazzi then) and behind Vettel and Ocon.
He disappoints Russell
In the first session the Q1 in Leclerc is canceled the time with 5 minutes from the end for having exceeded the limits of the track. The Monegasque forced to mount a set of tires to get back on track and avoid elimination and succeeds. Immediately eliminated Mazepin, Schumacher, Russell, Latifi and Stroll. Surprising is the lackluster performance of the Williams English who next year will join Hamilton, who has been showing very little for some races.
November 12, 2021 (change November 13, 2021 | 00:02)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED