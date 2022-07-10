under pressure, Cristiano Ronaldo recalls a bitter memory to the Merengue

Zapping Goal! soccer club Real Madrid: Ferland Mendy approached by a great from Italy

Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation is deteriorating day by day at Manchester United. After having skipped several training sessions for family reasons, the Portuguese striker seems more than ever on the start of the transfer window. If the leaders of MU would not be closed to this eventuality this summer, the story is different among the sponsors.

According to the Daily Star, the latter would put pressure on the Mancunian management to keep CR7, in order to benefit from a significant advertising and commercial windfall. Cristiano Ronaldo knows one thing: today he celebrates four years since his departure from Real Madrid to Juventus Turin.

In the middle of the World Cup, the Portuguese striker (37) had just said goodbye to a club where he won everything. Merengue supporters have not forgotten this and have mobilized en masse on social networks.