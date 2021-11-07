under stress he only eats a potato chip

How does Jennifer Aniston look stunning in her 50s? It is not just a matter of genetics, she follows a very specific diet and exercises regular physical activity. As if that weren’t enough, he has a little secret to avoid any kind of breaking the rule.

Jennifer Aniston he is one of the internationally renowned stars who seem to have discovered the secret recipe of the elixir of “eternal youth”: despite being 52 years old, he continues to boast a breathtaking physical shape, so much so that even 20-year-olds are envied. Despite what one might think, it is not just a genetic issue, in the past the actress had already revealed that she follows a strict diet to achieve similar results, although in recent times she had “trained her intake” by reintroducing carbohydrates. in its nutrition. Now she has let slip another small detail that allows her to have an enviable silhouette at over 50 years old.

Jennifer Aniston, how she avoids eating junk food

InStyle magazine had Jennifer Aniston pose on its September cover, also dedicating several pages of the issue to her with an exclusive interview. The diva could not help but talk about her incredible physical shape, declaring that she feels “annoying” from time to time, since she always manages to maintain a certain self-control when it comes to nutrition. In moments of greatest stress, that is, those in which practically everyone indulges in some exceptions to the rule at the table, she is able to avoid any kind of temptation. How does he do it? He just eats a single potato, showing immense willpower.

Jennifer Aniston’s 15-15-15 workout

Even when it comes to alcohol, Aniston has clear ideas: she drinks a maximum of 2 or 3 drinks, avoiding those that are too sugary and exotic. His favorites are the sugar-free margarita and the smooth martini. As for physical activity, however, it has a very specific method: it is called 15-15-15 and it is a high-intensity circuit with running, steps and bodyweight exercises. Each repetition lasts 15 minutes and between one and the other there is no break. Jennifer trains every day, she just needs to be in motion even for just 10 minutes a day to feel healthy and it is precisely in this way that she manages to boast a screaming silhouette. How many will take an example from you?