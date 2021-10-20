under stress on set during the pandemic

On the set of her new series “Nine Perfect Strangers”, Nicole Kidman was constantly under stress.

Although all cast and crew members strictly followed safety protocols.

“It is incredibly stressful to be responsible for the safety and health of other people,” the Hollywood star told the Sun-Herald and Sunday Age. “There were tests to do, masks, and if someone had a sore throat – even if the test was negative – we had to postpone or close everything. We couldn’t put anyone at risk. And we got to the end without even a single case, which is extraordinary ».

The miniseries, directed by Jonathan Levine, was shot in Australia with very strict rules and protocols. In addition to being the protagonist, the 54-year-old is also executive producer on the project, which will be distributed by Amazon Prime starting this week.

In the story, which takes place in a spiritual retreat, the characters of Regina King, Melissa McCarthy and Bobby Cannavale also meet.

“I think we weren’t aware of the risks we were taking,” Nicole continues. “If we had been, regarding the likelihood that the whole project was shut down and destroyed, I don’t think the lenders would have risked it. We played a kind of Russian roulette ».