under the debris there are at least 14 dead and 29 injured

A tragedy has struck there Colombia in the past few hours, with a landslide that caused numerous deaths and injuries in Dosquebradas, in the province of Risaralda. The first reports speak of dozens of people who died under the rubble and numerous people were injured, but it is a struggle against time to look for the missing.

Colombia, landslide in the mountains: what happened

A landslide caused by the intense rains, yesterday at dawn, it hit the houses of a neighborhood in Pereira, the capital of the Colombian department of Risaralda, with a provisional toll of at least 14 dead and 29 injured. This was reported by Radio Blu in Bogotà.

“We heard a tremendous noise – said the taxi driver Dubernei Hernandez – we went out of the house to see and there was a piece of mountain that fell over the houses”. Hernandez himself, like other fellow villagers, began digging under the rubble and recovered two covers and a survivor.

The Colombian Civil Protection has specified that the neighborhood involved is La Esneda, which is located close to a hill, from which a large rock first came off, followed by a landslide of debris and mud that hit numerous houses.

Landslide in Colombia, the cry of the inhabitants

The inhabitants of the city have posted images of rescuers who, with limited means, dig to try to reach any people who have been trapped. So far, it has been learned, dozens of them have been saved.

Rescuers look for the missing under the rubble

The images on the web they testify to the emergency in Colombian territory, with the rescuers doing everything to try to rescue those who are still under the rubble.

The authorities, heard by Radio Blu in Bogota, stressed that the searches are still ongoing.

Landslide in Colombia, the role of the Otùn river

To make the rescue phases more complicated is also the River Otùn. The mayor of Pereira, Carlos Maya, told the media that the emergency was aggravated by the overflow of the river, because part of the landslide has poured into its bed creating a barrier that prevents the normal flow of water.

On the banks of the Otún, overflowing several times in the past, homeless families often settle and are regularly removed, but then return, having nowhere else to go.



