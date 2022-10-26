“Under The Influence” or the long-awaited clip

It’s been a long time since singer Chris Brown gathered such a huge audience around the world. The long-awaited music video for TikTok back-to-school anthem “Under The Influence” is finally out. The rendering is magnificent and it is to be discovered on aficia!

Chris Brown, stripped of his throne in 2009 after a violent argument with his ex at the time, Rihanna, has been struggling for a few years to return to the front of a stage that was promised to him. After countless comebacks – and not the least if we think of “International Love” with Pitbull in 2012, ” Loyal “ or “Ayo” both unveiled in 2014 and have become planetary hits – the native of Tappahannock is still looking for a certain artistic stability.

He then connects the albums passing regularly unnoticed, in particular because of the sometimes too considerable number of titles inside. This is the case of Heartbreak on a Full Moon and its reissue of 57 titles or of Indigo and its Extended version of 42 tracks. A title present on this reissue Indigo unveiled in 2019 will however, against all expectations, place itself on the highest steps of the Billboard Hot 100 and in many countries: “Under The Influence”.

Chris Brown – Credits: AGENCY / BESTIMAGE



The success of “Under The Influence”

How can a piece from a 42-track album that went almost unnoticed, by an artist mostly criticized for his behavior of yesteryear “explode” three years later? You already know the answer: Tik Tok! The magic of this social network…

“Under The Influence” has, in fact, slipped into the many trends of this platform until becoming even THE number one trend. With a few playbacks, then an accelerated remix of which only Tiktok has the secret, the music quickly becomes the musical attraction.

On an R&B production by the Nigerian Kiddominant, cold, simple but powerful, sublimated by a shy but important bass, “Breezy” declares, with his unique voice and catchy melodies, to be under the influence of a woman whom he desires and whom he implicitly asks to come to his house for the night.

A long awaited clip

Some then think it is new music from the artist and patiently wait for the clip. While Chris Brown recently unveiled a new album (successful, this time, colossal): breezyin which there are some excellent songs but not this one.

Faced with so much success and demand, the interpreter of Don’t Judge Me is forced to ride the wave of a title, released in 2019, which he did not initially aim to clip. Nevertheless, he too is in love with the piece “Under The Influence”, Chris Brown takes pleasure in carrying out a long promotion of this clip. Until its release yesterday.

Result: a successful clip, oh so artistic.

Unsurprisingly, several women, representing the one he desires in the piece, appear scantily clad, dominating his spirit, in an empty, spacious room that leaves room for an infinite imagination.

A little extra: the scene below where Chris is suspended in the air by many threads that the women below tend and guide, as they see fit. Imaging in a sublime way the influence of which the artist claims to be a “victim”. Beautiful artistic feat.

Chris Brown – Under The Influence – YouTube screenshot

Small flat: knowing all the exceptional dance talents of the artist, there will nevertheless be only simple small steps in this clip.

Check out Chris Brown’s music video “Under The Influence” :