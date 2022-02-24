Under the snow! Communications trains in extreme weather in Colorado before facing the Rapids – Prensa Libre

The albos arrived in the city of Denver on Monday night and this Tuesday they recognized the field of play at Sporting Goods Park, which was covered in snow. The same conditions are expected to be maintained for Wednesday’s game.

The white team will face the Colorado team and the cold of the city of Denver to seek their classification to the next phase of the Concacaf tournament, which brings together the best teams in the confederation.

The second leg of the Concacaf Champions League kicks off at 7:15 p.m. with the illusion of the Guatemalan team to sentence the classification after winning the first leg 1-0 at the Doroteo Guamuch Flores.

Goalkeeper Kevin Moscoso spoke at the pre-match press conference where he shared his desire to make history and earn a ticket to the quarterfinals. “We are strong and eager to do things well. We want to transcend”said the player.

“We have come to demonstrate at all times what we want to achieve as a group. We know it will be a close match in difficult weather, but we have no excuses.”noted the national goal.

He stressed that as a group they want to enjoy the football moment and the conditions of the match, regardless of the extreme conditions that may occur in the match.

Moscoso acknowledged that they cannot be trusted to be up on the scoreboard (1-0) and that they go into Wednesday’s game thinking that they are tied. “The issue of failure does not fit in our minds, but to transcend and stay alive in the Concacaf tournament”did see.

The Communications club shared photos of the team’s training on Tuesday night, where you can see the cold weather and snow.