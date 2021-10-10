Under the stars of Rome

Diabolik

Golden helmet, like Simone Signoret in Jacques Becker’s film. It is from there that Caterina Caselli drew the name that has stuck to her, with that bob cut that she adopted for her dazzling debut in Sanremo in 1966, No one can judge me. But the beat voice of that season, born in Modena in 1946 and with a past as a bass player in dance halls, at the age of thirty decided to retire. As she herself tells in documentary film Caterina Caselli – One life, one hundred lives directed by Renato De Maria, who made it while he was completing Robbing Mussolini with Matilda De Angelis. Intimate anecdotes and public testimonies draw the portrait of a woman who has crossed time, often against the tide. Transforming herself from a revolutionary artist of the 60s to a talent scout and producer of characters such as Elisa, Malika Ayane, Negramaro and Andrea Bocelli. Moreover, all on screen, alongside Francesco Guccini, Paolo Conte, Mauro Malavasi and Giorgio Moroder. The one on the Caselli is just one of the many biopics that are the hallmark of the Rome Film Fest, for the sixteenth time in the capital from 14 to 24 October, between the Auditorium of the Parco della Musica and the Casa del Cinema, with a group of productions from Emilia-Romagna. Included Let’s Kiss. Franco Grillini. Story of a gentle revolutiondirected by Filippo Vendemmiati.





The documentaries In the “Reflections” section another documentary , directed by Giovanna Ventura, on the deep bond between Federico Fellini and Georges Simenon, the man with the megaphone and the one with the pipe in his mouth. In With deep sympathy and gratitudeFrancesco Pannofino’s narrator retraces a relationship born at the 1960 Cannes Film Festival, when Simenon was president of the jury and the Palme d’Or went to The sweet life. It was then that the two began to know each other, write letters and declare mutual admiration. Simenon, 17 years older, over time became the confidant to whom Fellini revealed his own states of crisis and moments of discouragement in the creative phases. A tribute to the Reggio writer Pier Vittorio Tondelli, on the thirtieth anniversary of his death, is instead signed by Stefano Pistolini in Hello, Libertines! The Eighties according to Pier Vittorio Tondelli, with interventions also by Vasco Brondi and Walter Veltroni.

Meet them Among the protagonists of many meetings scheduled, Marco Bellocchio will preview some sequences of the first TV series he made, Night exterior, which returns to the kidnapping of Aldo Moro. Also Manetti Bros. will grant a few minutes of their highly anticipated Diabolik, due out in mid-December, the sequels of which are being shot in the hangars of the Bologna Fair. Valerio Carocci of Cinema America then chose to fish out, in the section on the films of our life, Don Camillo and the Honorable Peppone of 1955. In the dense program, between Quentin Tarantino, Tim Burton, Alfonso Cuàron, Luca Guadagnino, Zhang Yimou, Kenneth Branagh, Jessica Chastain, Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp, there will also be a way to reviewAtlantis by Yuri Ancarani, already in Venice, and to hear Ligabue and Fabrizio Moro talking about the shortRock'n roll dreams.

The courts In the section of the courts it also appears Captain Didierof the 37-year-old Margherita Ferri from Imola , revealed with Zen on thin iceand then co-author of the series Zero on Netflix. The 14 minutes tell the story of a dreamy child and a caring dad. Except that the little one who builds a boat with pizza boxes in his garage is a little migrant, who survived the shipwreck in which his mother lost her life. The film, says the director, is part of a competition launched by Emergency: «The images that come to us from the media tell the story of people who migrate across the Mediterranean only in the moment of emergency, in the struggle between life and death. But their journey as migrants does not end with the landing, instead it remains in the memory, forever changing the lives of adults and children ”.