Underbanked: Argentines have 130 million bank accounts and digital wallets but only 11% are used to pay

Among the banks and the virtual wallets of Argentina make up a system of 130 million accounts available but only 11% of them, about 14 million, carried out operations in the last month. The data reflects all the potential that lies ahead of the enormous architecture made up of bank accounts (with Uniform Bank Key, CBU) and fintech accounts (with Uniform Virtual Key, CVU) to replace with digital mechanisms many millions of payments that today are made in cashwith the consequent benefit of convenience for users and formalization for the economy.

According to data provided by Coelsathe payment and transfer clearinghouse used by both banks and major fintechs, there are 100 million bank accounts and 30 million virtual accounts. A year ago, there were 93 million CBU accounts and 12 million CVU accounts. In February, showing an increasing trend, there were 7.3 and 6.7 million, respectively, that registered activity. If analyzed by type of account, the percentage of active accounts over the existing total is 7% of the CBUs and 25% of the CVUs. In other words, there are proportionally more active accounts in the fintech world than in the banking world.

Source: Coelsa

The inactivity of tens of millions of accounts comes from various reasons. A classic example is the banking packages that include savings accounts in dollars or checking accounts in the hands of many clients who are sufficient for their daily expenses with a savings account in pesos. These accounts exist but are not used. There is also the fact that banks are reluctant to close these accounts, still inactive, to account for a larger number of clients.

Another factor that reflects this data is a widespread phenomenon in Argentina: underbanking. This universe includes millions of Argentines who have a bank account to collect a salary, retirement or social plan of any kind each month, but that is not why they are banked.. These are users who usually withdraw their funds from that account at the beginning of the month and move exclusively in cash. Once the money is withdrawn through an ATM, your next contact with the banking world will be the following month, when you get paid again.

The underbanked are sometimes unaware of the services they can access, even for free. A classic example is paying utility bills through the many available digital channels, without the need to grab cash and stand in line. The first Financial Inclusion Report published by the Central Bank, in 2019, stated that 80% of adult Argentines had a bank account, but almost half of them said they did not.

A key point in the banking process is the adoption of online, immediate and free transfers for many years, whose practicality lead many users to get out of cash. According to the latest data available from Coelsa, in February its platform was used by 11 million people who made or received transfers, requested immediate debits or made payments with immediate debits and transfers from wallets using QR codes.

Source: Coelsa

Coelsa’s statistics also show the interaction between both worlds, that of banks and that of fintech. Of the 11 million people who carried out the operations described above during February, there were 4.2 million who exclusively used bank accounts (CBU), another 2.4 million who operated only with virtual accounts (CVU) and there were also 4.4 million of users who used both types of accounts throughout the month.

A central point for the expansion of digital means of payment is the plan Transfers 3.0, which the Central Bank launched in November last year. Through that program, all QR code payments are interoperable. The latter means that any business that receives QR payments must accept it from any wallet or application, be it from a bank or a fintech. According to data from the Central Bank, the plan already concentrates payments of $1.5 billion per month and its growth prospects are very high, especially in retail trade. The average ticket is 2,000 pesos.

