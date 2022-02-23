Underground tattoos in Korea

Abroad, Doy is a renowned tattoo artist, who has left his signature on the epidermis of stars such as Brad Pitt, Lily Collins and Steven Yeun. But in his native South Korea, where he resides and works, his art makes him a criminal. Last year, a video of him tattooing a famous South Korean actress went viral in the country. Months later, a court in Seoul found him guilty of violating medical regulations and fined him five million won (about 3,700 euros).

As in neighboring countries like China or Japan, tattoos have traditionally enjoyed a very bad press in South Korea. On the one hand, skins featuring tigers, dragons or koi fish are often associated with the dark world of crime and underworld. On the other hand, traditional Confucianism instructs in worship and respect for the body, so deliberately damaging it by injecting ink with needles is considered a reprehensible practice. As a result, those people who wear these indelible engravings risk having labor problems –difficulty finding work, dismissal– or social problems, especially with the older generations.

A presidential candidate promises to legalize the tattoo industry, which moves 900 million euros a year

It is not just a question of reputation or image. In 1992, the South Korean Supreme Court defined tattooing as a medical procedure due to the risk of infection from the ink and needles used by tattoo artists. In practice, this means that only career medical professionals are authorized to ink leather. However, doctors are not artists by definition, and only a handful of doctors have abandoned traditional medicine to practice as legal tattooists. Among them, the majority are dedicated to outlining semi-permanent eyebrows or eye lines, an increasingly popular cosmetic treatment among South Koreans.

All these obstacles have not prevented thousands of people like Doy, whose real name is Kim Do Yoon, from earning their living with a needle in their hands, a gamble that is not without risk. The vast majority work behind the scenes, without posters or advertisements that advertise them beyond their social media posts. In general, the authorities do not go out of their way to detect their clandestine studies, but they are forced to act if they receive a complaint, which leaves professionals exposed to possible coercion or threats. If caught, they face hefty fines or even jail time.

70% of the population does not see the need to continue with the practice of blurring tattoos that appear on television

But to paraphrase the song, change is in the air. Hand in hand with celebrities such as the singer Jungkook (of the BTS group), the younger generations are pushing towards the normalization of a practice that they consider an artistic and creative way of expressing themselves. According to a recent Gallup Korea poll, 80% of those in their twenties – and 60% of those between 30 and 50 years old – support its legalization, while 70% of the population do not see the need to continue with the practice of blurring the tattoos that appear on television.

These data have not escaped the attention of Lee Jae-myung, the ruling Democratic Party’s presidential candidate.

next March 9. In a gesture perceived as a courtship to the most

young people, assures that it makes no sense for an industry that invoices some 900 million euros a year to be illegal, and promises to support the bills for its legalization that are pending parliamentary process. It is not a minor matter if one takes into account that the latest polls show a technical tie with his rival, the conservative Yoon Suk-yeol, whose formation has not been

pronounced clearly on this matter (he does support legalizing so-called cosmetic tattoos).

“I am very grateful for your promise. It is the best artistic inspiration that we tattoo artists have recently had”, assured Doy in this regard to the Reuters agency. Even so, the artist regrets that this possible legalization may come too late to retain the best talents, who seek to develop their profession without obstacles or punishments in friendlier lands. “They could have managed the industry better and grown it to add value to the economy. But it seems to me that we have lost that moment,” he added.