Undersecretary of Health escapes from the stage, a question throws him into panic: “Why are you ignoring the treatments?”

During a public meeting that took place recently in La Spezia, the undersecretary of the Ministry of Health Andrea Costa he ran out of the audience after a question from the lawyer Erich Grimaldi, sent as technician and chairman of the Covid-19 Home Care Committee.

It is truly shameful and unacceptable that an undersecretary escapes a legitimate request from a representative of an important committee created to protect the health of Covid patients.

Grimaldi addressed Costa politely and waiting for his turn, so the undersecretary’s reaction is unjustified, just as the attempts of the journalist who moderated the meeting were shameful. interrupt Grimaldi and stop him from speaking: the professional ethics of a journalist would require him to always favor a contradictory, especially when authoritative.

Instead, the journalist in question, throwing mud on one of the noblest of professions, has repeatedly tried to interrupt the lawyer while exposing his facts.

I therefore want to bring you the question posed by the president of the Home Care Committee to Undersecretary Costa, because it is in those words that a truth must obviously be sought that the Government can neither deny nor face with plausible answers (apparently escape is the only possibility).

Here is the question posed by Grimaldi: “A battle like Covid“, he claims, “you win with all weapons“. “In war, to make a metaphor, the navy, the army, the air force are used: I would like to understand why, in our country, the only weapon with which you want to win this battle with the virus is only vaccination and on the other hand, early home therapies should not be used, and above all, monoclonals should not be exploited (so much so that we have given away 60,000 to other countries). I tell you this“, Continues Grimaldi,”because you talk about lack of therapy, while we, since March 2020, with our committee have supported about 50 thousand people at home. I myself confronted his peer Sileri when we established that the territories had to participate in the revision of the care protocols. There was an agenda approved in the Senate on 8 April in which it was established that it was necessary to revise the treatment protocols with the participation of the doctors who had acted on the field; instead on April 26 the Department of Prevention with Speranza fired new guidelines without involving the territories while we were talking with Sileri and Agenas“.

“Among other things, Sileri “, adds Grimaldi, “she told me that she too, Undersecretary Costa, was aware of these circumstances: can you explain to us why in our country randomized studies have never been carried out at an early stage as we have requested them on the drugs used by the territories? We have just published a retrospective study with Dr. Fazio on early home therapies, and you should now respond to citizens on this.“.

And it is precisely at this point that Undersecretary Costa instead gets up from his chair and goes away without replying, supported by the journalist moderating the event.

In front of that unacceptable scene, the lawyer Grimaldi continued to press the undersecretary: “Dear Costa“, Thunders the UCDL president,”if she glosses over this topic in this way, it means that all she has told us are lies!“.

Faced with such images – the video is easily available – Costa should resign and then continue, in complete freedom, his escape.

