Understanding, new generational relay: there is room for 1,100 young people on permanent contracts

Intesa Sanpaolo is preparing a new generational relay that will bring another 1,100 young people with permanent contracts to the company. This is what was defined in the agreement signed last night with Fabi, First, Fisac, Uilca and Unisin. The new entries will be preceded by 2 thousand exits which will take place with retirements, early retirement through the Solidarity Fund, quota 100 and the woman option, as stated in the text of the agreement. As Paola Angeletti, Intesa Sanpaolo chief operating officer explains, “the young people who enter with this further agreement will bring new energy and skills to build the bank of the future. We have one of the largest generational renewal plans in Italy, which is added to continuous training programs to adapt the skills of colleagues to the new market needs. Also on this occasion, the joint work with the trade unions has brought concrete results in terms of protection and growth of employment. In a moment of restart for the economy, Intesa Sanpaolo is giving a further positive signal to the country, especially to young people “. Fabi stresses that “the principle of one hiring every two voluntary departures was therefore largely respected”.

The digital transformation

The new possibility of exodus concerns those who will meet the requirements between now and 31 December 2028, also in anticipation of the new industrial plan. The trade union agreement, explains the group in a note, “is aimed at the same time at a generational change without social impacts and at continuing to ensure an alternative to the possible paths of reconversion and professional retraining in the context of the development of people also through the balance between professional life and private life. The agreement identifies the methods and criteria for achieving the objective of 2,000 new voluntary exits by 2025, with access to retirement or the Solidarity Fund by the people of the Group ». As explained by the national secretary of Fabi, Giuseppe Milazzo, thus «the possibility will be given to voluntarily leave early and retire with an incentive to an audience of 2 thousand workers excluded up to now. We preceded the impact of digitization which we presume is important in the new industrial plan, against which staff redevelopments could be accentuated “.

The counter from the Ubi operation

This agreement follows and is added to the two agreements linked to Ubi’s entry into the group which led to 7,200 exits and 3,500 hires to be made by 2024. The counter of exits in the last two years thus rises to 9,200, while that of the new entrances to 4,600.

Social security forecasts

Given that we are in a phase of discussion of the pension legislation, the bank and the unions have found a way to possibly remedy future changes. In fact, the text of the agreement states that “the parties acknowledge that the calculation of the accrual of pension requirements is carried out on the basis of the social security legislation in force at the date of signing this agreement and confirm that, if the calculation of life expectancy produces a reduction or an extension of the stay in the Solidarity Fund, the national parties in the sector will take steps to ensure that the former employees who are affected by it do not have an interruption between the extraordinary benefits paid by the Fund and the receipt of the pension, with the assumption of any related burden to the company “.