Understanding: SME competitiveness is connected to human capital – Piedmont

Competitive before and after the pandemic thanks to the know-how of its people, the mix of technology and training, the investments to maintain and develop its human capital. These are the Winning Companies presented during the ‘People and Human Capital’ stage, the seventh of the ‘Winning Enterprises 2021’ digital tour that Intesa Sanpaolo dedicates to the enhancement of Italian small and medium-sized enterprises.

“The pandemic has helped to reposition the absolute centrality of human capital in business strategies, but the competitiveness of Italian industry has always been connected to the know-how and know-how of people”, says the head of the Banca dei Territori Division of Intesa Sanpaolo, Stefano Barrese. “Today we are witnessing a growing awareness of the need to be prepared to face change and to know how to readily use innovative and digital tools, to guarantee the company its competitiveness and development”, adds Barrese, underlining that this “entails the improvement of policies on the quality of human capital “. Today “the demand for new skills, and therefore new sets of training needs, is continuous and concerns all sectors, regardless of the size of the business and the reference industry”.

Now in its third edition, the Winning Companies program has selected 112 companies this year, focusing attention on the success factors of small and medium-sized enterprises in the particular economic context marked by the effects of the pandemic. The ‘People and Human Capital’ stage saw the participation of 14 winning SMEs: Astelav (Turin), Aton (Treviso), Beantech (Udine), Bending Spoons (Milan), Bonomi Industries (Brescia), Fapim (Lucca), Irion (Turin), Metaltecnica (Novara), Minifaber (Bergamo), Sogedim (Milan), Steel Tech (Bari), Telebit (Pordenone), Walter Tosto (Chieti), Zeta Service (Milan).