The FED heats up the markets that had already presented themselves to the meeting with a good relative strength and with the cyclicality in favor of the Christmas rally. As explained several times, from now on, the historical series show a high probability that a vertical phase for prices can begin.

What trading strategy to implement? Yesterday we analyzed 3 stocks that could surprise on the upside, today, instead, some undervalued stocks of Piazza Affari that could start flying from now on.

Which are we referring to?

Azimut (MIL: AZM), Banca Generali and IREN.

These are all 3 companies that price on the stock market below their far value calculated on the financial statements of the last 4 years.

Let’s make a premise first.

Today the decision of the ECB is expected, but like yesterday for the FED, we do not expect any developments that could change the current trend which is already very strong since today’s opening.

What is the level that will keep the Ftse Mib on the rise today?

Area 26,540 closed on the day.

Undervalued Piazza Affari stocks that could start flying from now on but under certain conditions

Here is our trading map valid from now until the first decade of January and well beyond, until April 30th. Although, as usual, from time to time on these pages, the operating levels will be updated.

Azimuth, last price at 24.08. This stock is in a very short bearish trend and therefore we must wait for a buy signal for the moment. If and when it occurs (we believe it likely in the next 2/3 days), prices could soar. Start buying with a daily close above 24.18 and increase positions with a weekly close above 24.984 with a goal of 1/3 months towards 34 euros. Stop loss at 23.66.

Banca Generali, last price at 39.13. Until there is a weekly close below 37.78, prices could continue to rise in the next 1/3 months towards the 43.50 and 46 euro area. In the short term, a first bearish indication with a daily close below € 38.64.

IREN, last price at 2.678. This stock is in a very short bearish trend and therefore we must wait for a buy signal for the moment. If and when it occurs, prices could soar. Start buying with a daily close above 2.71 and increase your positions with a weekly close above 2.67 with a goal of 1/3 months towards 3 euros. Stop loss at 2.597.