Underwater volcano eruption, tsunami warning from Tonga to Fiji

The maximum recorded height of the waves following theFriday’s eruption had been 30 centimeters. Islands Business news site reported that a convoy of police and military troops evacuated the King Tupou VI of Tonga from his palace near the coast.

Residents were invited to leave the coast. The plumes of gas, smoke and ash pouring from the volcano have reached the 20 km in the sky, said the Tonga Geological Service. The eruption, the latest in a series, lasted eight minutes and it was so violent that it was heard in the Fiji, more than 800 km away from Tonga, officials in the capital Suva said.

Alarm also on the whole west coast of the United States. The National Tsunami Warning Center has indeed launched an alert, while Hawaii they have already been overwhelmed by the waves as a result of the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga underwater volcano. The alert also affects Alaska.

Fear even in Japan, where the Meteorological Agency issued a tsunami warning for the southern Amami islands and the Tokara island chain in Kagoshima prefecture and a tsunami warning for large coastal areas bordering the Pacific Ocean. The highest tsunami observed so far was 120 centimeters in the Kominato district of Amami-Oshima island at 11:55 pm. on Saturday. And a 3-meter tsunami could reach coastal areas.