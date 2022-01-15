Underwater volcano eruption, tsunami warning from Tonga to Fiji

The maximum recorded height of the waves following theFriday’s eruption had been 30 centimeters. Islands Business news site reported that a convoy of police and military troops evacuated the King Tupou VI of Tonga from his palace near the coast.

Residents were invited to leave the coast. The plumes of gas, smoke and ash pouring from the volcano have reached the 20 km in the sky, said the Tonga Geological Service. The eruption, the latest in a series, lasted eight minutes and it was so violent that it was heard in the Fiji, more than 800 km away from Tonga, officials in the capital Suva said.

The National Tsunami Warning Center has also launched a tsunami warning for the west coast of the United States while Hawaii they have already been overwhelmed by the waves as a result of the eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga underwater volcano. The alert also affects Alaska.