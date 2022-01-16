Underwater volcano erupts in Tonga, tsunami waves up in the USA. The escape of the residents

Long alarm tsunami throughout the South Pacific, fromAustralia to the west coast of the United States and al Chile, after the eruption of a volcano submarine off the island of Tonga which forced the residents to flee to the mountains.

The emergency lasted over 24 hours, then at 5 (Italian time, 12 in Tonga) then the tsunami threat triggered by the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai in a large area of ​​the Pacific, was defined “overcome”, even if the attention of volcanologists remains high. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (Ptwc) said today. “On the basis of all available data, the tsunami threat linked to the volcanic eruption is now over,” said the Ptwc, calling on coastal authorities to “determine when it will be safe to resume normal activities.”

The eruption of the Hunha Tonga volcano seen from the satellite

The balance of the tsunami

Hawaii has already been hit by “small floods”. The eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Hàapai volcano, about 65 km north of the capital of Tonga, Nukùalofa, caused a tsunami with waves about 1.2 meters high for which an alarm was issued in a large area of ​​the Pacific which includes the kingdom of Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand.

First waves of the tsunami in the USA

The first tsunami waves triggered by the eruption of the underwater volcano near Tonga have reached the coast of California. These are waves, according to the American media, of about 45 centimeters. The beaches, however, remain open with the authorities more concerned about the piers along the coast. In fact, boat owners have been asked to insure them in the best possible way, so that they can withstand any anomalous waves.

All countries under alert

At the same time, the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has launched a tsunami warning for Hawaii and the west coast of the United States, including Alaska, and the Canadian province of British Columbia, predicting waves of up to 60 centimeters, strong currents and floods on the coasts. Hawaii did not report any damage reporting only “small floods” in all the islands, while the authorities of the American meteorological service warn citizens to “stay away from the beaches and ports of the places indicated”.

Underwater volcano eruption, tsunami warning from Tonga to Fiji

Footage from a Fiji Broadcasting Corporation employee of the ongoing Hunga Tonga-Hunga Haʻapai volcano eruption, which has caused a tsunami 🙏 #Tonga #volcano #tsunami pic.twitter.com/DynxgBGpIe – KiwiInBarnes (@KiwiInBarnes) January 15, 2022

Similar warnings have been issued by authorities in Chile and Australia, where a strip of coastline, which includes Sydney, could be hit by the tsunami. Residents of the state of New South Wales were “advised not to go to the beaches”. The Hunga eruption – captured in satellite images showing a giant cloud of ash, steam and gas rising from the ocean – was felt 800 kilometers away, reaching as far as Fiji and Vanuatu, where people have reported having felt the ground and buildings shaking for hours.

The shocking videos on social networks

Several social media footage shows the water entering a church and several houses in the capital of Tonga, Nukùalofa, while some cars are run over by the water. In other videos posted on social media, large waves crashing ashore in coastal areas are seen.

Tsunami videos out of Tonga 🇹🇴 this afternoon following the Volcano Eruption. pic.twitter.com/JTIcEdbpGe – Jese Tuisinu (@JTuisinu) January 15, 2022

The witnesses

“It sounded like an explosion,” said one of the Tongan residents. “The ground and the whole house started shaking. My brother thought they were bombs that went off nearby, but we quickly realized it was a tsunami after seeing the water coming in from all sides. We heard the screams of people all around and many people started fleeing towards the mountains, ”he added. The king of Tonga, Tupou VI, was also evacuated from the royal palace of Nukùalofa and escorted by a police convoy to a villa away from the coast.

Many areas of Tonga have been hit by a near-total blackout of electricity, telephone lines and Internet services, which means that information is scarce and the extent of any injury or property damage is still unclear. That of the last few hours has not been an isolated episode: the underwater volcano began to erupt frequently in December. It then resumed erupting yesterday, shooting ash, steam and gas up to 20 km high into the air, but the tsunami alert was lifted after a few minutes as the anomalous waves reported by the Tonga weather service had reached “only” 30cm tall.