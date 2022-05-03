Undocumented immigrant seniors now qualify for MediCal

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KKEY) – Thousands of migrants will now have free health care to prevent serious illness. This new expansion of the MediCal program will benefit the elderly (over 50) but could it affect you in an immigration process?

The answer is no’.

Since 2016, undocumented minors have been granted extended MediCal. Then in 2019, it was expanded to include undocumented youth up to the age of 26.

Health equity and immigration experts say these services are necessary for preventive care and could allow low-income Californians to lead healthier lives without having to rely on an emergency.

“The most important thing is that immigration status doesn’t matter,” said Rigoberto Reyes, Director of Clinicas Monseñor Oscar Romero, clinics that help the undocumented in the Los Angeles area. “Now they will have access to medical coverage, mental health, assistance with medicines visits to the pharmacy laws dental health all the benefits.”

The full MediCal program aims to provide health care to more than 250,000 California residents.

The requirements are; ID; that shows your name and date of birth can be a license plate or passport plus proof of address and income, and another good news is that benefits can be retroactive.

If you are not registered, have income less than 18,700 or earn less than 25 thousand dollars as a couple, or 31,700 if your family is 3, or if you are 4 and earn less than 38,700 you may qualify.

For reasons of personal security, many undocumented people did not request social services for fear that it would affect legal processes. If you sign up for these benefits, it is not a public charge and it does not affect your immigration processes.

“This does not affect future legalization, it is not a public charge,” said Luz Gallegos, Director of TODEC. “This benefit is a benefit of everything that all immigrants have given and it is little of what our community deserves.”

Interested parties can find out more information by calling the Kern County Department of Human Services at (661) 631-6807.