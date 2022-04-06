Undocumented immigrants 50 years or older can now register for MediCal, the free health service in Los Angeles | Univision 34 Los Angeles KMEX
Los Angeles California.– At the end of 2021, the California government approved extending the MediCal medical coverage benefit to all immigrants, regardless of the person’s immigration status. The benefit will take effect from May 1; however, those interested must register and then we will tell you where you can do it.
“One of the requirements is to be a California resident,” Luz Gallegos, representative of TODEC, told Univision34 Los Angeles. Explaining what the change to the health insurance benefit that includes undocumented immigrants consists of.
Who will be the new MediCal beneficiaries?
Until now, these free health benefits applied to people without documents over 65 years of age, but after being approved in the California Congress, the extension will include those who are 50 years of age or older.
State Senator María Elena Durazo, leader of the initiative, assured that more than 250,000 low-income people in the state would benefit from May 1, 2022.
How can I sign up for MediCal coverage?
Each county will have its own requirements for the provision of services. However, all local governments will require California residency. The list of other requirements in Los Angeles includes:
- You must be between 0 to 25 years old or 50 years old or older
- You must sign up for emergency Medi-Cal before April 30 in order for your Medi-Cal to be effective on May 1.
- Have monthly income below the poverty level:
– $1,563 – single person, – $2,106 – family of two – $2,648 – family of three, and
– $3,191- family of four
Medi-Cal or Mi Salud Los Angeles completely free
In Los Angeles County there are several organizations that can help you. The Kheir Community Clinic will be hosting a Medi-CAL Enrollment Workshop this Saturday, April 9th from 8:30AM – 12PM.
Address: 3255 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 120 (one block west of Vermont Avenue) in Koreatown. Parking is free.
Phones: (213) 637-1080 / Mi Salud LA (866) 613-3777
This event will provide enrollment services for people 50 years of age or older, or under 25 years of age who live in Los Angeles County and would like to apply for Medi-Cal or Mi Salud Los Angeles, totally free.
Another option for help is the TODEC organization where you can call for information on other workshops or registration campaigns. Organization phone number: (951) 943-1955.