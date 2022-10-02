Undocumented immigrants in New York ask for job protection in the face of a wave of migrants

New York, USA

various organizationss civilians called a protest today in New York to ask the president of the United StatesJoe Biden, who guarantees greater labor protections to undocumented workers, at a time when the metropolis welcomes a wave of immigrants.

“In the face of the growing wave of migrants to New York, it is urgent to provide protection to migrant workers and combat their dehumanization and that of their families,” the groups said in a statement.

Convened by the National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON), the protesters are calling on the Biden Administration “to act immediately, with the power in its hands, to empower immigrant workers to report workplace abuses without fear of deportation“.

Organizations from the states of New Jersey and Connecticut, residents of New York and other groups in the country also participate in this protest action.

“Workers like me kept our country running during the pandemic and continue to contribute to our economy every day, but we have no right to stand up for our basic respect at work like other workers do“, assured a member of the labor organization Arriba Las Vegas, Rosario Ortiz, who participates in the march.

The rally, convened in front of the New York headquarters of the Department of Labor, intends to put pressure on political leaders to guarantee “that the Immigration law enforcement is not used to undermine the rights of workers“.

The Department of Labor announced that undocumented immigrants who are victims of discriminatory practices, intimidation and exploitation in their jobsthey could file a complaint without fear of deportation.

However, for the organizers of the protest the “Federal legislators have been slow to implement it“and a detailed guide to the procedure has not yet been developed, which in practice, they say, has meant that there have been very few complaints in this area.

“It is wrong to force workers to live in fear in this wayand as more and more people flee violence and seek refuge in New York and other cities, it will be even more important to empower them to defend their rights at work,” added Ortiz.