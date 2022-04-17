Undocumented person wins 5 million pesos in the lottery and ends up being arrested for not having papers

A 28-year-old Algerian illegally in Belgium won 250 thousand euros (almost 5.4 million Mexican pesos) in a belgian national lottery game. However, he now fights to collect the prize, which will only be paid if he manages to prove his identity.

The immigrant’s lawyer, Alexander Berstraete, told AFP on Friday that the young man initially tried to collect the prize using three friends who were also North Africans, who, however, ended up being accused of robbery and arrested.

Finally, the young man presented himself to the police together with the lawyer, and the winning ticket is now in the possession of the justice of the Belgian city of Bruges. Presenting himself to the police, his three friends were released.

“My client is in an illegal situation, he has no papers and he does not have a bank account either,” said the lawyer, who added that “we are looking for these documents that can prove his identity, and for that he will have to contact his family in Algeria.”

undocumented immigrants

The winning ticket (the kind where you need to scratch off a series of numbers) had been bought in Zeebrugge, a Belgian port city known for attracting undocumented migrants who try to reach England hidden in trucks or containers.

Faced with this situation, the young Algerian received from the Belgian authorities a promise not to be returned to the border or to his country before receiving his profit. Berstraete said that the young Algerian has no intention of apply for asylum in Belgium.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the Belgian Lottery said the case is now in the hands of the prosecutor’s office in Bruges, in the north of the country.

