Undying Moon, a 2D roguelike from Konami (Switch, PC)

Konami is bringing game development back, albeit slowly. Aside from his controversial NFT-initiatives and classics collections, such as the collections of Castlevaniawe have the risky bet of eFootball 2022 which didn’t exactly start off on the right foot- and the successful Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel. There is another title that has been put up for sale these days on Nintendo Switch and PC, GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moona sequel to the action platform adventure Getsu Fūma Den which debuted in 1987 for the NES. The new installment respects some playable aspects of that title but adds one touch roguelike that you like so much today.

ukiyo-e action

It is curious that Konami has decided, among all its licenses, to rescue a game that was launched exclusively in Japan. It wasn’t a bad title and in fact the development could remind Castlevania 2 or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles of NES, but in the West it is little short of unknown. In any case GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon can be fully enjoyed as a standalone game and its starting point couldn’t be simpler than that of a warrior and later an unlockable female character – who must face off against hordes of yokai when the monsters return from their exile at 1000 years. It’s a shame the game doesn’t go much deeper, but it doesn’t really make much of a story claim either.

Procedural generation gives more replayability, but the scarcity of designs and not always good results take away from the fun.

In the playable aspects we have a fairly classic 2D action game itself, like Castlevania– which modernizes the formula with a development roguelike: every time we die, we return to the core world to start our journey again. We start with a katana, but the maps are slightly convoluted – they include a lot of button to change our style of play to taste; The sword is our standard weapon and is sufficient for most situations, but there are options with greater range and others that compensate for their advantages with slower attacks. When the situation gets complicated, you will repeat with the intention of getting permanent improvements in the protagonist or the different main and secondary weapons, a grinding that makes us stronger little by little.

It is a simple mechanic to which are added small combos, secondary weapons and explosive objects with which to deal with some demons with well-defined strategies, archers, enemies that empower others, etc.-; to highlight the evasive movement rolling on the ground, which is almost essential in any action game. Nevertheless, GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon it is not a frantic title but rather a leisurely one, in which it is more important to see the behavior of the enemies and wait for our opportunity. In fact, control is a bit slow, with execution animations sometimes feeling too long when repeated excessively. We would have preferred a more immediate response to our actions to further the appearance of hack n slashjust like Vanillaware does in its games –Muramasa: The Demon Bladefor example-.

The mechanics of roguelike it also adds a bit of randomness to the level design, so each playthrough will be slightly different from the last. Positive and necessary in a game where death is part of the playable loop, but as often happens in these cases, the absence of a designer behind the map makes the levels not very memorable. Of course, as is customary in roguelike the difficulty is intentionally one notch above average: replay is required keeping some of the progress – to advance on our next attempt, when we will have learned more about the attack patterns of the enemies or the tricks used by the boss that crushed us.

The gameplay is not as polished as other current proposals and the shadow of ‘Dead Cells’ is too great.

The truth is that this gameplay classic engages in combat especially with some bosses- and thanks to the audiovisual section GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon it becomes a game that goes easy. The problem is that going deeper makes us see more of some defects that unbalance gameplay and difficulty. Shooting from outside the screen, occasional jumps down not knowing if safe ground or a trap awaits us, enemies located in places that will cause us more discomfort than expected, unsatisfactory platforming Procedural generation that also does not have enough variety of “parts “- sometimes it brings these problems, and although they are not constant, they can ruin a game for you. The interface becomes more confusing than it should and we will have to fight with it often.

A moving illustration, with some but

Undoubtedly the visual and sound section, although it is not far from the oriental melodies that we have heard on countless occasions, is one of the great attractions of GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon. The graphics imitate ukiyo-e prints and it really achieves it thanks to the smoke or fire effects so characteristic of this art, the type of landscapes, vegetation, rough sea A feast for the eyes with nods to classic works beyond the essential and popular The Great Wave off Kanagawa– which compensates for the technical limitations of the game, visible if you pay attention to the details.

The graphics and soundtrack are the best in the game, along with the battles with certain bosses.

On Nintendo Switch we have noticed a visible difference between playing in the Dock and in portable mode: antialiasing nonexistent or drop in resolution, combined with sometimes chaotic graphics all over the screen from the amount of overlay effects, 30fps, camera away from the action feels poorer than it should when not playing on TV; and we’ve seen enough Nintendo Switch games to know that the hardware can do so much more. Of course it is a small inconvenience that will always be preferable to some kind of slowdown that negatively affects the gameplay, but there is certainly room for optimization.

Conclusions

GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon It stands out for that Japanese tone that wastes, but unfortunately behind there is not a game that lives up to expectations. Although it does not suffer from major problems, it is plagued with small flaws in gameplay that distance it from the most direct competition, the most evident Dead Cells. Lack of practice at Konami after a few fallow years? A team without much experience behind it? Too little budget? If we consider it an indie experience, GetsuFumaDen: Undying Moon It entertains without many aspirations, but it is not the triumphant return that we expected from the creator of some of the best sagas in the industry.

We have carried out this analysis on Nintendo Switch with a code provided by Peidro Comunicacion