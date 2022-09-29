UNE forces work on the interconnection of the National Electroenergetic System › Cuba › Granma

The National Electric System remains in exceptional condition, with a restoration process in the three regions of the country, west, center and east.

There has been a greater advance in the restoration of the SEN in the eastern region, since the transmission and distribution network are intact without being affected by the passage of IAN, from this possibility microsystems with distributed generation began to be created .

Voltage is reached that makes it possible to reach the Lidio Ramón Pérez Thermoelectric Plant (Felton) and begin the start-up of this Power Plant and at the same time it was possible to reach the October 10 Thermoelectric Plant (Nuevitas), which means that the eastern region has had a advance servicing a load level thanks to these microsystems.

In the central region, with the use of the Pico de Varadero Plant, the combined cycle of ENERGAS has been reached, which allows a restoration process to begin in this area that will allow increasing the capacity to serve the load in this central region of the country. , for its subsequent link with the eastern region.

The western area has a complex situation; Ian’s passage left a significant part of the transmission network damaged, which makes the restoration process more difficult.

Work is being done to make three isolated systems, fundamentally with the mobile generation of Mariel and Regla and with the combined cycle of Jaruco, this will allow a restoration process that will be a little more leisurely since in parallel the distribution circuits that were opened will be certified volunteers and others due to the effects of the weather.

Once island generation is achieved in the three regions, they will all be able to be linked to the National Electric System, which will allow the largest amount of built-in load to be restored and all the service that has not been affected by Hurricane Ian will be restored. will work with the support of all the electrical brigades of the country to the affected provinces.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE ELECTRICITY THIS SEPTEMBER 27?

At 5:24 p.m. on September 27, a trip occurred due to weather conditions, in the Matanzas area, of one of the two Guiteras 220 kV – Matanzas 200 kV transmission lines as a result of a broken protective cable.

The Electric Union reported through its official channels that, given this condition, actions were implemented to reduce the transfer of power to the central-eastern zone.

After 5:52 p.m., the other Guiteras 220 kV – Matanzas 220 kV transmission line was shot, causing the SEN to be linked by the Cotorro 220 kV – Matanzas 220 kV transmission line, which immediately went out of service. by not supporting power transfer.

This situation generated a power imbalance due to the excess of generation in the western zone and the generation deficit in the central-eastern zone, which caused a phenomenon of instability in the frequency in both zones and, consequently, the total fall of the SEN.

At the time of the failures, 835 MW were without service, caused by the damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the provinces of Pinar del Río to Mayabeque, operating with high levels of transfer between the western zone and the central eastern zone.

Restoration work on the SEN began immediately, and is being carried out until the time of issuance of this note, consisting of:

– the formation of isolated microsystems with the distributed generation generator sets that have made it possible to provide electricity service to part of the consumers in the provinces of Havana (25 circuits belonging to Centro Habana, Habana Vieja, Habana del Este, Cotorro), Matanzas , Cienfuegos, Villa Clara, Santi Spiritus, Ciego de Ávila, Camagüey, Las Tunas, Holguín, Granma, Santiago de Cuba and Guantánamo;

– and deliver energy to the Ernesto Guevara, Antonio Guiteras, Diez de Octubre and Lidio Ramón Pérez thermoelectric plants, which have already synchronized the SEN, although work continues until they are fully restored.

– So far, 224 MW have been recovered.

– Unit 2 of CTE Ernesto Guevara, CTE Antonio Guiteras, unit 3 of CTE Carlos Manuel de Céspedes and unit 5 of CTE Diez de Octubre are in the process of being started up.

– The process of creating microsystems will be maintained for the subsequent synchronization of the rest of the generating units that are capable of synchronizing with the electrical system.