unearthed other Easter Eggs from the Play Has No Limits commercial, reveal new exclusives?

Several weeks after the publication of the Play Has No Limits commercial, new Easter Eggs are emerging on the network hidden in the Sony clip: are they clues to exclusive PlayStation 5 currently in development and about to be announced?

There Easter Egg hunt opened by the same exponents of PlayStation team continues to hold its own on social media and on industry forums: of the many fans who are taking part in it, there are several who claim to have discovered clues about what, in their opinion, could represent PS5 video games not yet revealed by the Japanese company.

In addition to the numerous explicit quotes that have already been discovered in the folds of the advertising film, further tributes have emerged for titles or series yet to be deciphered: on Twitter, for example, the user known as Hunter NextGenPlayer found three “mysterious symbols” that appeared in passing between the frames of the commercial. Only with time, therefore, will we understand whether or not behind these symbols there are clues about the future protagonists of the PlayStation 5 playroom.

