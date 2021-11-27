Tech

unearthed other Easter Eggs from the Play Has No Limits commercial, reveal new exclusives?

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read

Several weeks after the publication of the Play Has No Limits commercial, new Easter Eggs are emerging on the network hidden in the Sony clip: are they clues to exclusive PlayStation 5 currently in development and about to be announced?

There Easter Egg hunt opened by the same exponents of PlayStation team continues to hold its own on social media and on industry forums: of the many fans who are taking part in it, there are several who claim to have discovered clues about what, in their opinion, could represent PS5 video games not yet revealed by the Japanese company.

In addition to the numerous explicit quotes that have already been discovered in the folds of the advertising film, further tributes have emerged for titles or series yet to be deciphered: on Twitter, for example, the user known as Hunter NextGenPlayer found three “mysterious symbols” that appeared in passing between the frames of the commercial. Only with time, therefore, will we understand whether or not behind these symbols there are clues about the future protagonists of the PlayStation 5 playroom.

In case you missed it, here you will find our insight into the Play Has No Limits PS5 Easter Eggs, with all the clues hidden in the clip packaged by the Japanese technology giant for the PlayStation Showcase.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

New video game for PS1 coming January 31: the announcement

3 weeks ago

Sex marathons, what is the record for intercourse in one day?

2 weeks ago

Amazon offer of the Early Black Friday 2021, wireless cashier – Nerd4.life

2 weeks ago

acquired 5% of the shares – Multiplayer.it

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button