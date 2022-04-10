If you are looking for a workedbut in the mode home officethere are some Internet pages that could help you find him, even in another part of the world, which could have advantages when expanding your resume.

And it is that working remotely is one of the most comfortable ways to earn a living, if in your case the home office modality suits you more, we tell you five pages that can help you find the perfect job, take note.

Unemployed? 5 pages with vacancies in home office mode. Photo: Freepik



5 pages with vacancies in home office

1.Get on Board

It is a website where you can find exclusive and “carefully selected” jobs in startups and technology companies around the world. Through it, interested parties can access 9,000 companies related to UX Design, programming, Data Science, Digital Marketing, Application Development, Sales, Web Development, among other areas.

2.Remote

Through it you can find work in the home office mode related to technology, programming and data. Similarly, there are other offers in the legal area, customer service, accounting, among others.

Another advantage is that it has positions in Mexico, for example, the company Aha! is seeking an engineer with experience in Ruby on Rails code creation and cloud UX product and software development.

3. Remove

It is known as the #1 Remote Work Community, some of the categories it has openings in are software development, data analysts, finance, writing, human resources, among others.

4. We Work Remotely

Remote jobs from all over the world can be found on this site, some available exclusively for the Latin American area. Some of them are: full stack engineer, senior Salesforce developer, QA engineer and other software programmers.

5.Remote Job

This is a community where 100% remote and “hand-picked by experts” job vacancies are posted. Some of the companies that are part of it are dedicated to cryptocurrencies, digital marketing agencies, UX design.

