Unemployment in Ecuador climbs to 4.8% in March, despite the economic recovery – AméricaEconomía

being a marketplaceFlapz works simply like any other platform for trading on-line: the passenger enters the site and selects the destination -if it is pre-established- or generates a notice of the place to which he needs to go. In the latter case, the company will give you a quote over a period of time with a choice of aircraft – which can be jets, turboprops or helicopters, depending on the distance. As it is an exclusive service, the prices are not cheap, although the company offers more attractive rates in the option of “flights by quotas”, which are available seats that arise at the last minute when an aircraft returns to its place of origin.

For example, one of the pre-established flights on the platform is the Bogotá – Medellín route, the same one required by businessmen who were stranded at the airport. In this case, the amount to pay is US$1,252 for a 6-seat Piper PA-31 Navajo plane, which implies a value per person of about US$200. That same route is offered by the airline Avianca at US$83. (one way) if you decide to include luggage and choose seats.

As for the “flight by quota” option, Flapz had available at the time of quoting, a flight from the island of Chiloé, in southern Chile, to the capital Santiago for a cost of US$300 per person or US$2,000. the complete aircraft (8 seats). That same route has a value for the most immediate date of US$135 with luggage on Latam Airlines and US$125 on the low cost Jetsmart.

For international flights, the rates are even more variable, considering that the service is adapted to the needs of the client, but also depends on the operator’s offer in terms of aircraft type, capacity, schedule and fuel. For example, from Chile the most sought after routes are to Buenos Aires, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, San Martin and Aruba, and the hour of flight costs approximately between US$2,500 and US$4,000. In other words, for a flight from Santiago to Rio, estimated at 4 hours, the rental of the aircraft could cost around US$10,000 and for Buenos Aires it would be around US$6,500 for jets. It is worth noting that they are aircraft that have 6 seats and up. On commercial flights, the route from Santiago to Buenos Aires costs between US$200 and US$300 depending on the service and the airline, while for Rio you can get from US$300 with stopovers up to US$500.

For a better comparison, both routes were quoted in business class or first class, but none of the airlines had these options available for the selected destinations.



“Airports are increasingly saturated and that is making the travel experience more complicated,” says Radic | Flapz

Flapz started operations in October 2020 in Colombia and the following year it was established in Chile. This year they plan to enter Mexico and in 2023 they plan to do so in Peru. This rapid expansion in the region is supported by the strong results they have achieved so far. “In real terms, our growth has been above expectations. Our goal for 2021 was 50% of what we sold”, says Radic. It refers to the US$ 1.5 million in sales achieved between the two countries through 150 flights, which allowed it to transport around 700 passengers. By 2022, estimates project that this result will triple, with at least US$1 million in Chile and some US$3 million in Colombia.

The result of Chile will depend -according to Ivan Radic- on the lifting of travel restrictions, which at the time of the interview were maintained. Shortly after, a relaxation was announced, but not the total lifting.

THE BOOM OF PRIVATE AVIATION?

The country manager of Flapz Chile has no doubts that private aviation is experiencing a good moment and reiterates throughout the interview with AmericaEconomy that it is a boom “which is here to stay”. In addition, he endorses his thesis with a figure no less. “Private aviation has grown by approximately 200% worldwide since the start of the pandemic because it is offering different alternatives to traditional aviation,” he maintains.

In that sense, it reveals that this exponential growth was reflected last year in South America with some 60,000 private flights, which allows it to ensure that it is an “absolutely sustainable” business given that they are meeting needs that apparently they are not covering today. commercial airlines, such as time savings, discretion, comfort, multiple destinations and service customization.

Precisely this need to save time and have the comfort of a first class, which some airlines have been eliminating is -in the opinion of Iván Radic- the engine that has given a new boom to this business.

“Airlines are going to models low cost, therefore, high-income passengers see their opportunity to fly more comfortably or more privately within the region increasingly diminished, ”explains Radic. This need that arises from the transformation of the airline industry was precisely what motivated the creation of this marketplace. “We saw that there was a real need,” she says.

As he explains, in addition to the loss of comfort There’s one left business class, the airlines “are flying to more traditional destinations”, which in his opinion limits the options of travelers. “Taking our customers to destinations other than those served by commercial airlines also emerged as a necessity,” he says. Hence, within the Flapz service there is the option of flying to any destination that the client requires, as long as it is within the reach of the operators.

Added to this is another fact that could well be one of the greatest advantages of private aviation: the time factor. “Airports are becoming more and more saturated and that is making the travel experience more complicated. Through private flights, we offer up to 5 hours of time gained (saved) from the process of arriving at the airport until leaving for your destination”, highlights the manager of Flapz Chile.

Part of this saving is due to the fact that private flights take off from the so-called Fixed Base Operations (FBO) and not from a conventional airport, which allows them to avoid the traditional lines to board, as well as the delivery and collection of luggage, every time that customers travel with him in the cabin.

“What private aviation does is generate greater accessibility, greater opportunities and greater supply, therefore it is a complement to commercial aviation”, defends Iván Radic.

The manager of the firm is convinced that this alternative will be increasingly accepted in the short term, even after commercial aviation recovers its pre-pandemic capacity. “The client has been discovering the advantages offered by private aviation, while the commercial is turning more and more to the model low costforcing customers to pay separately for services such as luggage and food, “he says.

A FLEXIBLE ALTERNATIVE

The marketplace Flapz works with a hundred operators throughout the region, which allows it to provide flexibility to its customers. For example, only in Chile they have 450 points where they can transfer passengers, in Colombia they have about 300 points to land and in the United States about 4,000. Hence, the client can decide where to go and the platform connects him with the private aviation operator that best suits him in a limited period of time.



Only in Chile they have 450 points where they can transfer passengers, in Colombia they have about 300 points to land | flapz

For this work of linking supply with demand, the platform charges a fee that in some cases is given in the operator’s quote and in others, it is assigned by them. For reasons of competition and confidentiality, the company did not detail the percentage per operation, but it did reveal that last year it had an approximate profitability of 12%.

“We can design a tailored suit for the client, depending on their needs,” says Radic. “We can practically go to any country where we can operate because we have relationships with many operators within the region,” he insists. As a sign of this “flexibility”, even though their operations centers are in Colombia and Chile, last year they had a charter flight from Panama to Amsterdam among their requests, which they managed to fulfill successfully.

And while the bulk of its customers are high-income passengers looking for an enhanced flight experience, the company has been targeting other niches such as business flights – hard hit by the pandemic – sports organizations – such as soccer clubs who need to fly from one region to another for their meetings- and B2B clients, including travel agencies and tour operators, who offer alternatives according to the requirements of their clients.

But even if it is an alternative, private aviation is not exempt from suffering the effects of the global situation, such as the rise in fuel prices and the wave of inflation. It is a matter of concern, yes, but for now it does not alter Flapz’s plans.

“So far our operators have resisted the rise”, says Iván Radic. However, he recognizes that if the upward trend is maintained for a long time, this effect will end up passing through to the price and, in that case, not only will the projections of the marketplace but it will also impact the boom of private aviation that Flapz relies on so much. As long as that moment does not come, the platform will continue to take advantage of the runway to fly higher and higher.