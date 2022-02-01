unemployment rate in December drops to 9%

Employment rate at 59%, at pre-pandemic levels The employment rate is stable at 59.0%. The Istat notes, which observes: “The slight decline in employment in November and the substantial stability recorded in December slow down the growth in employment observed starting from February 2021 (with the sole exception of August Compared to January, in fact, the number of employees has increased by over 650 thousand units and the employment rate is 2.2 percentage points higher. Compared to the pre-pandemic period (February 2020), the employment rate has returned at the same level (59.0%) while the unemployment rate, at 9.0%, is still 0.6 points lower and the inactivity rate rose from 34.6% to 35.1%.

+ 540 thousand employed in December over the year In December 2021, compared to the previous month, there was a substantial stability of the employed, while in comparison with December 2020 the number was 2.4% higher, equal to + 540 thousand units, mainly driven by temporary employees (+ 434 thousand, +16 , 4%). The employment rate is stable at 59.0%.

More women employed in December, rate rises to 50.5% In December 2021 the number of employed women increased and female employment rose to 50.5%: the increase was 54 thousand employed (+ 0.6%) compared to November and 377 thousand (+ 4.1%) compared to December 2020. Istat data shows, however, a decrease for men of 52 thousand employed (-0.4%) on a monthly basis and an increase of 163 thousand (+ 1.3%) on an annual basis. There are 9 million employed women, 650 thousand women, 13.1 million men.