“Unequal distribution of vaccines? In Africa and Latin America 120 companies ready to produce billions of doses.” But the EU opposes the liberalization of patents

A list of 120 pharmaceutical companies, located in Africa And Latin America would be able to rapidly produce billions of doses of mRna vaccine ensuring global immunization against Covid-19, necessary to counter the proliferation of variants, such as Omicron. This was revealed by a report published by Doctors Without Borders in collaboration with theImperial College London. The same institute states that they could be produced every year 8 billion more vaccine doses, if the production technologies and knowledge of vaccines against Covid were temporarily liberalized, as required by the “waiver” (moratorium) proposed by India And South Africa within the World Trade Organization. The measure is supported by a hundred countries around the world including the US, but the European Union opposes it.

Because mRna is the technology to vaccinate the world against Covid

74% of all coronavirus vaccines administered this year went to high- and middle-income countries, while less than 1% were administered to poor ones. For example in Nigeria, the largest African country, only 2% of the population is vaccinated. “The existing shortage in vaccine supply is set to worsen with the Omicron variant and the increased demand for booster doses in high-income countries,” explains the report by MSF and Imperial College, which indicates expansion and diversification of the production of messenger RNA vaccines, the only recipe for producing the doses necessary for a global vaccination. “Unlike older cell-based vaccination technologies, mRna vaccines are made through biochemical rather than biological processes“. This makes the production system “simpler, more predictable and easier to pass on to other manufacturers” than previous technologies. “It takes three to seven days to produce one batch of the active pharmaceutical ingredient for the vaccine Pfizer / BioNtech, compared to one month for an equivalent batch of the vaccine AstraZeneca“. With respect to the management of the cold chain, indicated by many as the main obstacle to the use of mRna vaccines in Africa and Latin America, the dossier points out that “developers are already exploring more thermostable formulations andd it is a matter of time before we see new formulations of mRna vaccines that require only standard refrigeration“. Currently, the two mRna vaccines in use, Moderna and Pfizer / BioNtech, are manufactured by these companies and their contractors, mostly in western countries, except for a full manufacturing license that BioNtech has with Fosun, China.

How the 120 companies in Africa and Latin America were selected

Due to the nature of mRna technology and its lack of cell biological components, vaccines can also be produced by companies that have no previous experience with vaccines. Research by MSF and Imperial College on requirements for the production of mRna vaccines reveals that “any pharmaceutical company that currently produces sterile injectables meets the minimum criterion for producing an mRna vaccine“. The 120 companies identified as being able to produce sterile injectables – and therefore vaccines – have been certified by an agency such as EMA or the World Health Organization for good manufacturing practices and adherence to the highest quality standards. international. In any case, productive investments must be foreseen “before venturing into mRna technology”.

Italy’s position on the patent moratorium

As president of the G20, in May 2021, Prime Minister Draghi said he was in favor of the waiver proposal – given the emergency and in order not to undermine the incentives for innovation of pharmaceutical companies – precisely to “ensure that countries low-income people are able to produce their own vaccines themselves “. However “Merkel’s contrary position, shared by the current German government, inhibited that of the Italian, French and Spanish governments”, He observes Nicoletta Dentico, director of the Society for International Development (Sid) global health program. “Draghi never brought to the European Council the position of the Italian parliament, expressed in two distinct binding resolutions – voted in December 2020 and March 2021 – in favor of the Trips waiver. Dentico points out that throughout the Italian presidency of the G20 the debate on the moratorium on patents on anti-Covid drugs 19, has then completely disappeared: “The waiver is not mentioned in the final declaration of the interministerial meeting of the ministers of Health at the beginning of September nor in the final declaration of the Rome summit which was held at the end of October”.

The situation in poor countries: Big Pharma calls for buildings of embassies and military bases to guarantee the adverse effects

Faced with the challenge of early introduction to the market of Covid 19 vaccines, Big Pharma has achieved that those who receive the anti Covid compounds they will be required to indemnify the producers in cases of lawsuits for adverse effects. This is an absolutely new agreement: for all other vaccines, pharmaceutical companies have always protected themselves by resorting to private insurance. “The request for public compensation prevents administration by NGOs in poor countries and puts many governments to the test – he says Silvia Mancini, public health expert at Doctors Without Borders – “in some cases, manufacturers have asked governments to set up sovereign assets – such as embassy buildings or military bases – as a guarantee against the cost of any future legal cases”. “This is a guarantee against the risks associated with early introduction and is no longer justifiable given the extraordinary amount of safety data that has become available for Covid 19 vaccines.”

