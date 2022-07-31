Unequal pay in Hollywood benefits men over women

Millie Bobby Brown conquered the public in 2016 with the character of Eleven in Stranger Things, charging $20,000 per episode, currently in its fourth season, received 350 thousand, earning more than her male peers, something that rarely happens in Hollywood.

Bobby, Winona Ryder (Joyce) and David Harbor (Hopper), They are the three actors who best earned per chapter with the same amount. While the quartet of young people who complete the main cast obtained 250 thousand.

Although this is a great precedent in the industry, the wage inequality is still latent in Hollywood, lBobby Brown himself ranks 19th on the year’s best-paid actors, receiving $10 million to star in the sequel to Enola Holmes, nine times less than the highest-paid actor. This man is Tom Cruise, who won 100 million of dollars for their work in Top Gun: Maverick.

Cruise’s experience is a guarantee for the box office, however, it is notorious that women continue to earn less. In the Top 20 of the best paid actors, according to Variety, only two women appear; Two squares ahead of Millie is Margot Robbie, who got a $12.5 million contract for her role as Barbie.

Behind Cruise appears Will Smith for his work on Towards Freedom, which earned him an income of $35 million; Y Leonardo Dicaprio for participating in Killers of the flower moon, earning a profit of 30 million.

DiCaprio usually appears in this type of listings more frequently, causing controversy because in some projects he has earned more than the protagonists. As was the case with Don’t Look Up, where Jennifer Lawrence said that she was paid less than the actor, who had the same rate, and she got 25 million dollars.

Lawrence is one of the actresses who speaks the most about this salary difference. In 2014, following the Sony hack that revealed the salaries of various figures, she noted that she was paid far less than her male colleagues (Bradley Cooper, Christian Bale and Jeremy Renner) in The Great American Hustle.

TO DETAIL

Until box 23, another woman appears with a noteworthy salary, it is Emily Blunt for ‘Oppenheimer’: 4 million dollars

Anya Taylor-Joy earned $1.8 million for ‘Furiosa,’ which puts her in 26th place.

The Top 5 highest paid men are completed by Brad Pitt with 30 million dollars and Dwayne Johnson with 22.5 million dollars.

In 2020, Forbes published that the highest paid actress was Sofia Vergara with 43 million dollars.

2014, Brown did Intruders as Madison O’Donnell.

2015, she played Lizzie in the series Modern Family.

2019 made his film debut with Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

MAAZ