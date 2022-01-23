“Unequivocal sign, anachronistic choices”. Liberating the Italians – Libero Quotidiano





Stop with Covid-terrorism and above all stop with restrictions. We could summarize the thought of Matteo Bassetti, the director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of San Martino in Genoa, who for some time seems to have taken rather critical positions towards the government or, at least, its “closed” exponents, headed by the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza.





The Genoese expert’s thought travels on Twitter, where it accompanies a photograph showing himself wearing a black jacket and pink tie, writes the following: “Even today, for the second consecutive day, hospitalizations drop. In the last 8 days for a good 5 minus sign on intensive care – he remembers -. the unmistakable sign that the peak of the fourth wave has been reached and the descent into a new phase has begun. The phase of coexistence with the virus by reviewing the restrictive rules, the prohibitions and the long quarantines that are now anachronistic “, Bassetti hits hard.





And again, Bassetti – interviewed by Primocanale – had added: “It is evident that with this system we are in an indirect lockdown and we must try to simplify. This does not mean going around positively, but it is difficult to extricate oneself from the rules. “Clear words, those of the expert, who in a few hours criticized the restrictions imposed on Italians on several occasions, which he believes to be excessive, going so far as to speak of “indirect lockdown.” And, in fact, in some large Italian cities the situation appears ghostly, with people plugged into cause-terror homes.

