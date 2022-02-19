Unexpected: Cristina Aguilera buys a soccer team in the United States

While closing the preparations for his official debut in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), Angel City F.C. included a celebrity for his leadership scheme. Is about pop star Cristina Aguilera.

Aguilera joins the long list of investors in this team, founded in 2020, which is based in Los Angeles, California. Within the group of new investors appear Olympic champion Shawn Johnson East, author Jay Shetty and fashion designer Rachel Zoe.

“Extending a sincere welcome to our new investors. Thank you for supporting our purpose and aligning with our mission. We are very excited that you are part of the ACFC family!” Angel City FC posted on their Twitter account.

Angel City FC Investors

Also included is the Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union and little Kaavia James, whose father is Dwyane Wade (former NBA basketball player). At just 3 years old, this girl is considered an influencer, as she is approaching 2 million followers on Instagram.

“They are an incredibly diverse group of people, whose lives and work align with our club’s mission. Each of our new investors are committed to supporting our purpose of set higher expectations on and off the courtthrough the impact we are having on the community and on the women’s game,” she said. Julie Uhrman, president of Angel City FC.

It is worth noting that the tennis player Serena Williams; former soccer players Abby Wambach and Mia Hamm; actresses Natalie Portman, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria; and the columnist and commentator for ESPN Julie Foudy are also co-owners of the new franchise.

For the 2022 NASL season will feature 12 teams. The list is completed by: Chicago Red Stars, Gotham FC, Houston Dash, Kansas City Current, North Carolina Courage, OL Reign, Orlando Pride, Portland Thorns, Racing Louisville, San Diego Wave and Washington Spirit.

