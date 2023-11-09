Unexpected Crossover Between Mia Khalifa and Wonder Woman Due to War in Israel

By Ryan Smith, from newsweek

Mia Khalifa has reiterated her criticism of Gal Gadot, amid reports that the actress is helping to organize a US screening of a film that depicts the October 7 surprise attack on southern Israel by Hamas terrorists.

The surprise attack by Hamas was the deadliest Palestinian terrorist attack against Israel in history. Israel then launched the most intense air strikes in its history against Gaza. According to Israeli officials, the Associated Press reports, 1,400 people have died in Israel as of Tuesday, while more than 10,300 Palestinians have died, according to health ministry officials in Gaza cited by the AP.

During the ongoing conflict, Israeli-born Wonder Woman star Gadot has frequently shared social media posts supporting the Israeli people. In particular, it has highlighted many of the more than 200 hostages held by Hamas. According to i24NEWS, an international news television channel based in Israel, Gadot is now attempting to shed light on the conflict by helping organize a screening of a 47-minute video provided by an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson.

Oscar-winning director Guy Nattiv, who reportedly led efforts to bring the film to the United States, with a screening planned for a select group of celebrities and public figures at an undisclosed date, revealed : “Gal Gadot and her husband, Yaron Varsano, helped make it possible.”

However, specific details regarding the date and confirmed guest list are not known yet. newsweek A representative for Gadot has been contacted via email for comment.

Mia Khalifa’s tweet regarding attack on Israel canceled: Playboy fires porn actress

Amidst these reports, Palestinian news agency Quds News Network has shared a post on York.

In response to the post, former porn star Khalifa shared a screenshot of a Paper magazine headline from more than two years ago, which read: “Mia Khalifa Labels Gal Gadot ‘Barbie Massacre’ After Israeli Declaration and Palestine .

At the time the article was published, Gadot, who served in the IDF before beginning her acting career, condemned the Israeli–Palestinian conflict and said that Israel and its neighbors deserve to be a “free and secure nation”.

“My heart is broken. My country is at war. I’m worried about my family, my friends,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

I’m trying to tell you all… https://t.co/EHPB79KR9B pic.twitter.com/HcuCbzY42W – Mia K. (@miakhalifa) 7 November 2023

Khalifa has lost at least two trade deals after expressing support for what he described as Palestinian “freedom fighters” following the October 7 Hamas attacks. Following the Hamas attack on Israel, Khalifa shared a post on Twitter in which he addressed images of attacks on Israel from the region. “Can someone tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to hold their phones and film horizontally,” he wrote on the forum on October 7, the day Hamas fighters attacked southern Israel.

After several days of criticism, Khalifa, who has long been a strong supporter of the Palestinians, sought to clarify his comments in a follow-up statement on October 9.

“I just want to clarify that this statement is not in any way meant to spread (incite) violence,” he said in a post. “I said specifically about the freedom fighters because these are the Palestinian citizens… fighting for freedom every day.”

Playboy was one of two companies that immediately cut ties with Star. Visitors to your page on the brand’s centerfold platform will now receive a “Not Found” notification. Playboy announced the end of its relationship with Khalifa in an email to its subscribers. He also shared with newsweek A dismissal letter was sent to the Caliph.

Khalifa’s original message on October 7 led to his public dismissal from his role as a consultant at Red Light Holland, which produces and distributes “magic mushrooms”.

Red Light Holland CEO Todd Shapiro wrote on Twitter: “This is such an appalling tweet @miakhalifa. Consider yourself fired with immediate effect. Absolutely disgusting. More than disgusting. Please grow up and be a better person.” Responded: “I would say I missed out on business opportunities because of supporting Palestine, but I am more angry at myself for investigating whether or not I was doing business with Zionists. It’s my fault”.

In a separate post, Khalifa said: “I just want to make sure my people have 4K footage of them tearing down the walls of the open-air prison they were forced to leave their homes in, so we have Good choices for history books.” “Write about how they freed themselves from apartheid.”

I just want to make sure there is 4k footage of my people breaking open prison walls, forcing them out of their homes and so we have good options for the history books to write that How they freed themselves from apartheid. , Please worry about it… https://t.co/sgx8kzAHnL – Mia K. (@miakhalifa) 8 October 2023

Radio host and wrestling expert Peter Rosenberg also criticized Khalifa’s post in a direct message. Khalifa later made his private exchange public on his X account, where he currently has over 5.7 million followers.

“I stand with all oppressed people, everywhere, until someone fights for freedom,” Khalifa responded in the screenshot. “I am from Lebanon, I have experienced more IDF air strikes than your privileged little brain could ever know how to deal with. (You) know nothing but tall tales of a land that is not yours, Created by a military that has nothing to do with your peaceful, God-loving religion. “Never disrespect me or my experience of geopolitical warfare.”

However, Rosenberg did not respond publicly after Khalifa posted their message exchange on the platform, he noted. newsweek On 9 October he found his stance on the matter “intemperate and ridiculous”.

“The idea of ​​demanding that people take sides just hours after finding out that innocent people were massacred was deeply repugnant and disgusting,” he said by email. “I don’t care that he posted our direct message. I did not consider him a friend. “I was trying to avoid tarnishing a day that’s not about me or Mia Khalifa.”

Published in collaboration with newsweek