Unexpected drop! After Santiago Solari someone else was left out of America

The movements continue in Coapa and after the departure of Indiecito, another departure was confirmed. There is no certainty who will lead the game against Monterrey.

This Wednesday has resulted from real shake in Club America. First, the departure of Santiago Solari from the team’s technical management was made official after the disastrous tournament that he led the team until the eighth date of Clausura 2022, where they only won one game, drew three and lost four.

Thereafter, everything seemed to indicate that Gilberto Adame, institutional technical assistant, would take the reins of the first team on an interim basis, until they decide on a coach to finish the campaign with the understanding that in the summer they want to seek the arrival of Nicolás Larcamón.

Despite this, Monumental Eagles was able to confirm that Gilberto Adame presented his resignation this Wednesday citing personal reasons. The truth is that within the movements in the club, they offered to take the team on an interim basis and later, when the new technical director arrived, integrate him into his work team if he agreed.

In that sense, Adame did not accept the proposal and chose to put his resignation on the tablewhich automatically rules him out to lead the Eagles next Saturday, when they visit Monterrey at the BBVA Stadium, where they will seek their second victory of the tournament without Solari on the bench.

WHO LEADS AMERICA AGAINST RAYADOS?

Without Gilberto Adame in the clubthe main candidate to take the reins of the team on the following day is Fernando Ortiz, who currently directs the U-20 category of the azulcremas and has a brief past as a footballer for the institution since he was a tournament as a central defender in 2009.