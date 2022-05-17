Unexpected! Evaluna unleashes a controversy after a decision on Indigo

UNITED STATES — At the beginning of April, Eva Luna She fulfilled her biggest dream: to become a mother. After a long wait, the Venezuelan gave birth to Indigo. To the surprise of many, she ended up being a sweet girl. And it is that the artist had kept the sex of her baby a secret, although she was already clear about her name. It was one of the most anticipated events of her.

After announcing the birth, both the actress and her husband, CamiloThey have kept their distance from social networks. As they assured, they are focused on the girl. Therefore, they also paused their work schedules. The public, as always, remains on the lookout for every detail and it shows.

Evaluna makes an unexpected decision

Among the latest details that have come to light is that Eva Luna Y Camilo they have chosen not to baptize the baby, as mandated by the first of the sacraments of Christianity. Despite the fact that the beloved couple has been characterized as a faithful believer in God, they have surprised many with this decision. However, everything has a logical reason.

According to information shared from ‘AND! News‘, the new parents hope that it will be the girl herself, when she is older, who will decide which religion she wants to follow. Although, for now, they have leaned towards another option. It was known that Indigo it will be presenting it before God in a completely different way than was thought.

It transpired that Camilo Y Eva Luna They will perform a small ceremony at the Vous church in the city of Miami, Florida. As it was known, it is a completely private act that will only be attended by the parents, the baby and Pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr., who was in charge of sealing the union of the artists in front of the altar, during the year 2018. They will not be able to grandparents or uncles come.