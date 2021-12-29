New year means new resolutions for all zodiac signs. In fact, the horoscope, thanks to the constant transits of stars and planets, is constantly evolving. Of course, we all hope for a 2022 revival. For some of us, the forecasts actually go in this direction: from growth in the workplace to unexpected loves on the horizon. For some zodiac signs the great satisfactions have already arrived at this end of December. It will certainly be an incredibly rich 2022 of love and lucky coincidences for 3 zodiac signs of the horoscope. In love, as in most areas of life, it is the ascendant that guides us towards interesting news.

To get a complete picture of a person with respect to their ways, it is necessary to discover their influence. In fact, according to astrology, the ascendant influences and modifies the main characteristics of each of us. That’s why based on our ascendant, the horoscope holds interesting surprises for us.

Unexpected love and flames of passion will engulf these zodiac signs in 2022 thanks to their ascendant

2022 will be a year of big plans for Taurus. In Love we will seriously begin to lay the foundations for something concrete.

If we are Taurus ascendant Aries, it will be a year full of enthusiasm in love for us. If we already have a person next to us, we will want to increase the passion perhaps with an important change. Otherwise, we will go hunting for ideal love, a relationship capable of questioning our certainties. Decisive year also for the Virgo ascendant, we will have to continue to persistently seek passionate love. A year awaits us in which we will be ready to let ourselves go and finally to experience new emotions. The stars of 2022 bring good tidings in love for the Aquarius ascendant as well. A new love or an ever-improving understanding is on the horizon.

For Gemini, it will be a start to 2022 not quite under the best auspices. But we will be able to recover over the course of the year, the important thing is that we can overcome our insecurities.

However, the charm of the Capricorn ascendant Gemini will allow us to carry out important achievements. Starting as early as January, where we will have some chances driven by the fire of passion. Pleasant surprises for the Cancer ascendant, new emotions in spring and a warm breath of complicity. It is the right year for the Libra ascendant, we will finally be able to fulfill our dream of love, especially in the summer, when we will have to get involved with confidence.

Definitely full of emotions for Scorpio too. Love, passion and eroticism will guide the Scorpio ascending Scorpio. Great surprises await us both if we live a relationship as a couple and if we are looking for great love. Unexpected love also for the Capricorn ascendant. It could be a friend or a friend who discretely breaches our heart. Fire of passion for the Virgo ascendant. The understanding with our partner could grow so as to reach a wonderful and unexpected harmony.

Therefore, unexpected love and flames of passion will overwhelm these zodiac signs in 2022 thanks to their ascendant.

