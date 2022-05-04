Unexpected moment at the MET Gala: marriage proposal sparks joy and applause

New York – A New York City love story unfolded Monday in the stands of the Met Gala with a marriage proposal.

The engagement put a stop to live celebrity interviews as MET Gala guests turned away to see former Assemblyman candidate Bobby Digi Olisa get down on one knee and propose to New York City Commissioner of Cultural Affairs Laurie Cumbo.

With all cameras directed at the carpet, Digi Olisa knelt down. Attendees at the MET Gala screamed with excitement and shouted “say yes” to the couple. She did it.

“You know, you always have to wait for the right moment. When is the right time considering everything that is happening in the world? So I said to myself: ‘Today we are going to make it happen,’” Digi Olisa told The Associated Press after the proposal.

“You wait for this moment almost your whole life and for it to be right here, it was everything I thought it would be,” Cumbo said.

Before the AP cameras, Cumbo removed the glove from his left hand and Digi Olisa put the engagement ring on his finger.

The night was a moment that came full circle for Cumbo. She said that she was a museum fellow when she was 15 years old and she attended the MET Gala.

“And now I’m back with my now-fiancé as Commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs,” she said.