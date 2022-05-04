Unexpected moment at the MET Gala: marriage proposal sparks joy and applause
New York – A New York City love story unfolded Monday in the stands of the Met Gala with a marriage proposal.
The engagement put a stop to live celebrity interviews as MET Gala guests turned away to see former Assemblyman candidate Bobby Digi Olisa get down on one knee and propose to New York City Commissioner of Cultural Affairs Laurie Cumbo.
With all cameras directed at the carpet, Digi Olisa knelt down. Attendees at the MET Gala screamed with excitement and shouted “say yes” to the couple. She did it.
“You know, you always have to wait for the right moment. When is the right time considering everything that is happening in the world? So I said to myself: ‘Today we are going to make it happen,’” Digi Olisa told The Associated Press after the proposal.
“You wait for this moment almost your whole life and for it to be right here, it was everything I thought it would be,” Cumbo said.
Before the AP cameras, Cumbo removed the glove from his left hand and Digi Olisa put the engagement ring on his finger.
The night was a moment that came full circle for Cumbo. She said that she was a museum fellow when she was 15 years old and she attended the MET Gala.
“And now I’m back with my now-fiancé as Commissioner of the Department of Cultural Affairs,” she said.
-
Spanish singer Rosalia (Evan Agostini)
-
The model Karlie Elizabeth Kloss (Evan Agostini)
-
The model Kendall Jenner (Evan Agostini)
-
Kim Kardashian wore the dress that Marilyn Monroe used in 1962 to sing “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy at the gala (Evan Agostini)
-
Actress Danai Gurira (Evan Agostini)
-
The model Gigi Hadid (Evan Agostini)
-
Rapper Megan Thee Stallion (Evan Agostini)
-
khloe kardashian (Evan Agostini)
-
Kylie Jenner (Evan Agostini)
-
Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss (Evan Agostini)
-
Actress Mj Rodríguez with designer Jeremy Scott (Evan Agostini)
-
Rapper Cardi B (Evan Agostini)
-
Drummer Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian (Evan Agostini)
-
Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny in his first invitation to the Met Gala (Evan Agostini)
-
Actress Tessa Thompson (Evan Agostini)
-
The musician and composer Questlove (Evan Agostini)
-
The model Hailey Bieber (Evan Agostini)
-
Actress and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose (Evan Agostini)
-
The model Winnie Harlow (Evan Agostini)
-
Actress Nicola Coughlan from the series Bridgerton (Evan Agostini)
-
Elon Musk (Evan Agostini)
-
Marcus Mumford and Carey Mulligan (Evan Agostini)
-
Singer Billie Eilish (Evan Agostini)
-
Chris Jenner (Evan Agostini)
-
Actress Claire Danes and actor Hugh Dancy (Evan Agostini)
-
Actress Sarah Jessica Parker (Evan Agostini)
-
Singer Joe Jonas with his wife, actress Sophie Turner (Evan Agostini)
-
Actor Riz Ahmad (Evan Agostini)
-
The model Caroline Trentini (Evan Agostini)
-
Actress Emma Stone (Evan Agostini)
-
Actor Ansel Elgort (Evan Agostini)
-
Theater producer Jordan Roth (Evan Agostini)
-
Music producer and drummer Anderson Paak (Evan Agostini)
-
Actress Michelle Yeoh (Evan Agostini)
-
tennis player venus williams (Evan Agostini)
-
Puerto Rican actor and composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, who this year is co-host of the gala, along with his wife Vanessa Nadal. (Evan Agostini)
-
Singer Shawn Mendes (Evan Agostini)
-
soccer player Amy Griffin (Evan Agostini)
-
Singer Camila Cabello in Prabal Gurung (Evan Agostini)
-
Amber Valletta and Charlotte Tilbury (Evan Agostini)
-
Actor Kieran Culkin (Evan Agostini)
-
Actress and comedian Amy Schumer (Evan Agostini)
-
Actress and producer Mindy Kaling (Evan Agostini)
-
Singer Janelle Monae (Evan Agostini)
-
Ashton SandersActor (Evan Agostini)
-
Olympic snowboarding medalist Chloe Kim (Evan Agostini)
-
Renowned photographer Annie Leibovitz, and Samuelle Leibovitz (Evan Agostini)
-
Priscilla Presley (Evan Agostini)
-
Actress Blake Lively, hostess of the gala with her husband, Ryan Reinolds, arrived in a Versace dress. (Evan Agostini)
-
After posing for the first time upon arrival at the gala, actress Blake Lively stunned when she transformed her signature Versace dress into another “look” before the eyes of fans. (Evan Agostini)
-
Singer Kacey Musgraves (Evan Agostini)
-
The editor-in-chief of Vogue magazine and organizer of the gala, Anna Wintour. (Evan Agostini)
-
Janice Bravo (Evan Agostini)
-
Franklin Leonard (Evan Agostini)
-
Actress Phoebe Dynevor from the famous Netflix series “Bridgerton” (Charles Sykes)
-
Actress Vanessa Hudgens (The Associated Press)
-
Emma Chamberlin (Evan Agostini)
-
La La Anthony (Evan Agostini)
-
kaia gerber model (Evan Agostini)
-
Film director and photographer Autumn de Wilde (Evan Agostini)
-
Singer Jon Batiste (Evan Agostini)
-
melissa king (Evan Agostini)
-
Actress Chloe Grace Moretz (Evan Agostini)
-
Actress Rachel Brosnahan (Evan Agostini)
-
Actress Cynthia Erivo (Evan Agostini)
-
Actress Gemma Chan (Evan Agostini)
-
Julianne Moore attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibition on Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini)
-
Alicia Keys singer (Evan Agostini)
-
Actress Glenn Close (Evan Agostini)
-
Actor Hugh Jackman with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness (Evan Agostini)
-
Hillary Clinton (Evan Agostini)