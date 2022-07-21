unexpected resident. The most exotic five-star guest in Paris is a cat

There is something baroque in Paris that looks perfect there. That is the case with Le Bristol, a hotel legend in the city that is close to the century. His wealth is scattered on the Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, a few steps from the Champs-Elysées and the French president’s own residence, on one of the most prestigious streets in the city. That perfect balance of chateau, lives here its perfect expression. A craftsman of perfect balance, Le Bristol retains the punctilious care of a family-run place, yet harmonizes the brocades, fringe chandeliers, and marble surrounded by gilt-leaf in a way that almost borders on elegant French minimalism. . Paris resonates perfectly indoors, with avant-garde touches that do not clash with the Louis XVI aesthetic.

No more arriving, the armchairs attract to showcase indoors. That coming and going of elegance is worthy of admiration. As soon as they take a place between the cushions neatly fluffed and sunken in the middle so that they have two identical ears on the sides, you hear a purr inches away. Impossible. We are in one of the best hotels in Paris!

Fa-Raon, a Burmese cat, was the first to live in the hotel Gentleness

However, the permanent resident of the Bristol is Fa-Raon. A Burmese breed cat that takes over the lobby for most of the day. If someone dares to evict him, he is likely to get annoyed and go to seclude himself in his own room, which, according to the staff, is in the hotel itself, but is kept secret. Official information emphasizes that, although the specific location of his rooms is not disclosed to preserve his privacy, they were decorated by the famous graffiti artist Renk.

With the aim of offering what they call a “plus plus” to their visitors, Le Bristol created a series of Unique experiences including five self-produced ateliers (patisseriecheese maturing, chocolatier, wines, ground from their own flour), gastronomic proposals that bring together 4 Michelin stars, original art from the French Renaissance and having obtained the prestigious “palace” distinction that France has decided to grant to those hotels that contribute something more than its stars. Who could beat the bonus of having a cat in the inventory?

The first famous inhabitant was called Fa-Raon, perfect to give a name to those who move around the place feeling the owner. His arrival dates back to 2010, where he decided to take refuge in the middle of a haven of peace and luxury, among tourists from all over the world. Since his arrival he benefited from the freedom of a celebrity. He can walk freely, climb the counters, accompany travelers to the reception or listen attentively to the requirements in the concierge. He has a few favorite couches and loves to pretend to walk a tightrope between the vases of flower arrangements that wind through the hotel. The Jardin à la Française, in the very heart of the hotel, towards the interior of the block, is one of the coveted pieces. During the days of mild temperatures, it was the perfect tour. for his sixth birthday the staff gave him his own throne: an armchair from Maison Taillardat.

VIP Passport

Fa-Raon’s arrival was no accident. The hotel’s former manager, Didier Lecalvez, spent more hours at Le Bristol than at his own home. He had grown up in a family that, among its components, always had a cat. He felt that there was a detail that could further humanize the hotel. Inspired by that personal experience and by the custom of the Savoy Hotel in London that acquired a porcelain figure of a cat that he uses daily to avoid the presence of 13 diners at an agape, convinced the staff to look for a specimen of the Burmese breed (the same one he had in his childhood). Fa-Raon’s arrival turned the Bristol into a hotel cat-friendlywhich accepts the concurrence of small animals with its guests.

Socrates travel accessories are signed by Maison Goyard Gentleness

After 11 years and thousands of photographs, hundreds of purrs and testing the covers of the deep armchairs that went through the decorations of more than a decade, in cat figures Fa-raon turned 77 years old. The daily hustle and bustle of travelers was no longer fit for his health, and one of the Bristol’s receptionists, Jean-Philippe, offered a retirement to the famous feline. This is how, just after the closures of the pandemic, Fa-raon left his place in the hotel to spend quieter days in a private house. But the palace had gotten used to it. The magic that the life of a cat had given to the guests and to the hotel itself, had left a hole.

That’s how it was last year, almost like a Christmas present, Socrates arrived, Sacred Birman Gen Z race. She was born just a year ago in Bazoche-sur-Guyonne, in Yvelines, near the animal reserve led by Brigitte Bardot. The white elegance of Sócrates and his lackadaisical blue eyes predict him resounding success in social networks, accompanied by the regulars of the hotel: Jared Leto, Elle Fanning, Julia Roberts.

At Easter, all the hotel arrangements and even the house’s signature chocolate eggs were inspired by her silhouette. Gentleness

You can jump from dressers to console tables, get drunk on bouquets, languish in Louis XVI armchairs, admire the portrait of Marie Antoinette or go butterfly hunting in the Palace garden. The height of elegance: her travel accessories are signed by Maison Goyard. In Le Bristol he describes the young man as “very happy, a good listener and curious about the world around him, if a bit shy”. He has already become the protagonist of last Easter, when all the hotel arrangements and even the house’s signature chocolate eggs were inspired by his silhouette.

Close to the Elysée Palace, rubbing shoulders with the regulars who emulate Marilyn Monroe who loved Bristol, and Charles Chaplin who considered it his home in Paris, Socrates dozes anywhere, he is somewhat fussy and, when he gets confused, like a real tycoon , takes refuge in the spa. Purebred French aristocrat.