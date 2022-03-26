Unexpected revelations! Olivia Rodrigo presented her film for Disney Plus

UNITED STATES-. Olivia Rodrigo: Driving home 2 u is already available in Disney Plus. In the documentary the star travels from Salt Lake Citywhere he began writing his debut album SOURto The Angels in its ford bronco old as he breaks down the process behind each of the 11 songs. In the film, Rodrigo He made several statements that surprised his fans.

Brutala fan favorite, was not going to be included in SOUR. In one scene you see Rodrigo in the studio with Dan Nigro, his producer and co-writer of the album, while telling him that he is “losing his mind” because “he wants to put a more upbeat song on the album.” The next day the star created and recorded said theme. “This is such a good song Dan, I’m so glad I did it, just on a whim,” she expressed.

“I remember feeling trapped and thrown into this situation that I wasn’t prepared for. I wrote it down and said, ‘Yes! This is exactly what I want to say,'” he said. Rodrigowho achieved fame from one day to the next, on the lyrics of Brutal. The artist also revealed that she had doubts regarding the single. deja vu. The singer herself recalled thinking it was a “bad song”, and worrying that it would be misunderstood after the “drama” by Driver’s License.

Olivia Rodrigo launched SOUR in May 2021

“I thought that if I put out this song I was also playing in this drama, love triangle, let’s hate other girls. I just didn’t want to do that, and again, I never write my songs from that point of view because it’s not something I feel.” Rodrigo in the movie. However, the singer never directly refers to her ex-boyfriend. Joshua Bassett oa sabrina carpenterthe artist he supposedly left her for.

in the documentary Rodrigo also teaches part of an unreleased song. During one of her many study sessions with Blackwhom he met after he shared a snippet of his song happy online, which was eventually included on the album, the artist played a part of “the first song we wrote together.” “I was so sad when I wrote that song. And I’m still not over it,” she explained.



