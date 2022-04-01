Unexpected! Ricky Martin assured that he would be willing to sing with two Argentine promises

PUERTO RICO – Right now, Ricky Martin continues at the top of the arena. For many years, he has been one of the top performers in the entire music industry. The public loves him and they let him know over time. Recently, the Puerto Rican idol surprised his fans after revealing that he would be willing to record with two great figures from Argentina.

Recently, the renowned singer of “Another night in LA” gave a great interview to the portal “los40”, where he revealed that he would be willing to venture into Argentine urban music. The interviewer asked if he would be planning on collaborating with Maria Calf or Nicky Nicole and his answer was yes.

Ricky Martin gave a great interview

“I don’t close the doors, on the contrary, they are always open to create fusion. Mine is pop, mine is romanticism, but we also add a little bit to the Caribbean sound because I’m from the Caribbean. If they are willing to play and eliminate the purity of each genre a little, I’m a hundred. If they want, of course, go ahead, here we are”, was the response of Ricky Martin.

During the meeting, the Puerto Rican was questioned about that step that he would need to say that he has fulfilled all his goals as an artist. “I would love to make Latin American cinema, I would love to go to Spain and also work as an actor,” was the response of the legendary artist, who later recalled what has happened through acting.

It was like that Ricky Martin, in a totally unexpected way, revealed that he would be about to dedicate himself fully to what is, without a doubt, one of his greatest passions, leaving aside his career as a singer. “I want to finish two or three commitments that I have with music and go deep into acting,” she said.



